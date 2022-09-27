Read full article on original website
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Mayor Lightfoot Announces City Will Forgo Property Tax Increase Tied to Consumer Price Index For One Year
Amid pressure from city leaders and soaring inflation, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration announced Thursday that the city will forgo a property tax increase tied to the Consumer Price Index for one year. The city's property tax was set to increase five percent without city action, which is the maximum property...
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase to avoid risking an embarrassing defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday.
chainstoreage.com
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Major Step
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year. Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville industrial projects continue to move forward
Merrillville officials are touting the town's development boom. The town issued 174 building permits in August for a total of almost $42 million in improvements. Town council member Shawn Pettit says Merrillville is at the top of the list when it comes to developable land in Lake County. "We're head and shoulders above everybody because of our tax rate, because of our staff, because of the incentives that this council gives," Pettit said during Tuesday's council meeting.
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
howafrica.com
Meet Father and Daughter Duo, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens
Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing their products on the shelves of local grocery stores and now, Walgreens.
hfchronicle.com
Homewood OKs preliminary liquor license request of new owner of Ridgewood Tap
The Ridgewood Tap could have a new owner soon, and on Sept. 13, the Homewood Board of Trustees voted in favor of increasing class 1 liquor licenses by one. That will allow Ridgewood owner Scott Donkel to receive one, contingent on meeting village requirements. The Ridgewood Tap at the southeast...
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 still having payroll issues
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 teachers received their first paychecks for the 2022-23 school year on Monday, Sept. 12, but not without some problems. One teacher who left the district entirely and is now teaching in another suburb received a District 65 paycheck for the first two weeks of school. And...
thelansingjournal.com
Fitness, smoothies, and massages; new gas station on Torrence – Planning and Zoning agenda 9/28/22
LANSING, Ill. (September 25, 2022) – All residents are welcome to attend Planning and Zoning Board meetings. The Planning and Zoning Board meets as needed, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion. Meetings typically begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Municipal Court Complex (Lansing Police Department), 2710 170th Street.
EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Walmart's new next-generation fulfillment center in Joliet
The first-of-its-kind facility spans nearly 1.1 million square feet and uses automation to pack and ship online orders more efficiently.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
Cook Co. judge approves $100M class action settlement against Google
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of Illinois residents will get a check from Google after a Cook County judge approved a $100 million class action settlement.Those who filed claims will receive about $154 each. The payout settles a lawsuit over Google's face grouping tool. The plaintiffs argued the tool violated Illinois privacy laws.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Decorative crosswalks being installed in Downtown Gary
Decorative crosswalks are starting to pop up around Downtown Gary. The brightly-colored crosswalks are designed not only to make the area more welcoming but also to improve safety, according to the Gary Public Transportation Corporation Facebook page. The agency says ISH Muhammad painted the crosswalks at 7th Avenue and Broadway...
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
