tn.gov
TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards Focuses on Tennessee Military Families and Newcomers with New Website Additions
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) Division of Regulatory Boards is helping raise awareness of its support for Volunteer State military families and newcomers with new landing pages devoted to sharing information about miliary exemptions and licensure information. “The Division of Regulatory Boards’...
tn.gov
Gov. Lee Appoints Deniece Thomas to Lead Department of Labor & Workforce Development
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Deniece Thomas as Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development, effective September 30. Thomas succeeds Jeff McCord following his departure to lead Northeast State Community College. “Deniece is a dedicated public servant who has...
tn.gov
Opioid Abatement Council Meeting
Tennessee's Opioid Abatement Council will hold its second meeting in Knoxville. Please note the meeting times are in Eastern Daylight Time. Guest attendance is possible but space is limited. For more information, reach out to Council Executive Director Mary Shelton using the email address on the right. You can find...
tn.gov
Tennessee Honored for Technology, Innovation
NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s technology solutions and innovation are cited today in honors from the Center for Digital States, which works to help modernize and improve state and local governments. Tennessee received a grade of A-minus in the center’s 2022 Digital States Survey. The Strategic Technology Solutions division in the Department of Finance & Administration provides centralized technology services to state departments.
tn.gov
Academy of the Arts Charter High School Public Hearing
Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated (T.C.A.) § 49-13-108, public charter school sponsors may appeal the denial of an application by a local board of education to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission’s decision on appeal shall be final and not subject to further appeal. An appeal of a charter school application to the Commission is governed in accordance with T.C.A. § 49-13-108(b)(5) and the Commission Rules and Policies. For those interested, please refer to our Guidance Document for more information.
tn.gov
VIDEO: Gov. Lee Renews Nationwide Pitch to Join TN Highway Patrol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video and renewed efforts to welcome out of state law enforcement officers to Tennessee. In the video, titled “Join THP 2.0,” Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California share...
tn.gov
Gov. Lee Announces Judicial Appointments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two key judicial appointments. “I am proud to announce the appointment of these two highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”
tn.gov
September 29, 2022 SBE Rulemaking Hearing - Special Education Programs & Services, English as a Second Language Programs, Charter Schools, and Dyslexia Individualized Learning Plans
Registration If attending in person, please print your. you wish to provide a comment. 10:00 a.m. Call to Order Angie Sanders, Hearing Officer. 0520-01-09-.10 and -.11 Special Education Programs and Services. 0520-01-19-.01 and -.03 English as a Second Language Programs. and -.06 0520-14-01-.03 Charter Schools: Allocation of State and Local...
tn.gov
Tennessee State Captive Insurance Company Board of Directors Staff Meeting
The staff of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee State Captive Insurance Company will meet on September 28, 2022, in Conference Room N on the 3rd floor the Tennessee Tower, located at 312 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee. The meeting will begin immediately after the conclusion of the Board...
tn.gov
Tenn. National Guard departing for Florida following Hurricane Ian landfall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Sept. 29, roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard will depart from multiple locations across Tennessee to support response and recovery efforts in Florida following the landfall of Hurricane Ian. These forces, which are named Task Force Tennessee and commanded by the...
tn.gov
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for September 29-October 5, 2022
BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, October 3, 2022, through Friday, October 7, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
