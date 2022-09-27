Read full article on original website
Related
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
TV Fanatic
Mary McDonnell Joins CBS Drama Pilot The Never Game
Mary McDonnell is closing in on a more permanent return to the small screen. The Major Crimes actress has landed her first series regular role since The Closer spinoff concluded. According to Deadline, McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley (This Is Us) on the CBS adaptation of The...
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Season 3 (Finally!) Gets a Premiere Date
Prime Video has confirmed when the long-delayed third season will get underway. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, is premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21. All eight episodes of the global hit will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
TV Fanatic
Leverage Redemption Season 2 Trailer: The Con is Back On!
Amazon's ad-supported Freevee will take viewers back to the world of Leverage: Redemption in November. Leverage: Redemption Season 2 is set to premiere on November 16 exclusively in the U.S. and UK. Leverage: Redemption follows a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against wealthy and powerful...
RELATED PEOPLE
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Big Sky Slips; The Masked Singer Rises
The ratings for Wednesday are in, and it -- once again -- another night of mixed returns. Over on ABC, Big Sky dipped to 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo. The numbers are not great, but the show has proven to be a magnet for...
TV Fanatic
Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 2
Did Jenny manage to navigate the tension in Helena?. On Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2, a blast from the past in the form of a squatter shocked her to the core. Meanwhile, Cassie and Beau worked to track the still-missing backpacker. Sunny worked to protect a secret of her...
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire
Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC and AMC+. The series has landed a renewal ahead of its premiere. Get the details.
TV Fanatic
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Lands NBC Series Order
Jon Cryer is returning to the small screen. The Two and a Half Men alum is set to star in Mike O Malley's new comedy series for NBC. NBC handed out a series order this week, but the show is currently without a title. Cryer stars alongside Donald Faison (Scrubs)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Grey's Anatomy Season Premiere Spoiler Photos: So. Many. Changes.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 sends the long-running medical series in a very different direction. The series will shift focus to a new group of interns when it premieres Thursday, October 6 on ABC. Scroll down to see all the photos from the premiere. Remember, you can watch Grey's...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Rookie Feds Opens Low, La Brea Sinks in Season 2 Debut
ABC introduced viewers to The Rookie: Feds Tuesday night, and it didn't get much traction. The Niecy Nash-led spinoff of The Rookie launched 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo. The parent series gets considerable mileage in delayed viewing, so time will tell whether Feds is the...
TV Fanatic
Dangerous Liaisons: Starz Drops Trailer for "Seductive" New Drama
The premium cabler on Wednesday released today the trailer and key art for Dangerous Liaisons, featuring the iconic literary lovers, the Marquise de Merteuil (played by Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (played by Nicholas Denton). "Travel back to 1700s Paris to see how Merteuil and Valmont came to...
TV Fanatic
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Netflix Unveils Chilling New Trailer for Anthology Series
Netflix and Guillermo Del Toro have teamed up to deliver eight chilling tales for viewers in time for the Halloween season. A new trailer dropped Friday, introducing viewers to some of the characters and horror that will be on the menu when the series launches Tuesday, October 25. Two episodes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2
We begin with what appears to be an advertisement for a casino. The casino belongs to the Silas family and the OC unit is watching. They are a super powerful family. Bell made him go to a fundraiser with her. A guy named Henry Cole was pushed out to build here. They meet Teddy, the head of the family. The younger member of the family feels a need to announce how pro-cop he is. They leave and Teddy says he invited them. The younger guy's girlfriend gives him a pep talk.
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 Review: Hear All, Trust Nothing
I've always maintained that a Ferengi-centered sitcom procedural would be a winning formula, and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 proves me right as Quark's edgy business acumen nearly gets him Gamma-ed by the equally edgy business-minded Karemma. Meanwhile, Mariner, on her best behavior, is incredibly awkward and...
TV Fanatic
American Horror Story Season 11: Title and Premiere Date Revealed
American Horror Story returns next month. FX on Thursday confirmed the new series will be titled American Horror Story: New York City, and will premiere Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of...
TV Fanatic
Trevor Noah Leaving The Daily Show: "I Feel Like It's Time"
Trevor Noah is leaving the Daily Show. The late-night host revealed the news Thursday that he will be leaving seven years after taking over from Jon Stewart. “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” Comedy Central said in a statement.
TV Fanatic
The Conners Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Scenes From Two Marriages: The Parrot Doth Protest Too Much
Being a newlywed can be a serious adjustment, and The Conners Season 5 Episode 2 had their two recently married couples experiencing some bumps in the road to marital bliss. You'd think that after all of the breakups and heartache that Darlene and Ben have put one another through, they'd be thrilled to finally be married.
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: We Love the Eye Candy
There is lots of eye candy to keep us happy. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2, the in-laws accused Thony of causing Marco's death, and Naveen Andrews premiered as Las Vegas's newest baddie. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss the delicious eye candy, the...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 2 Review: The One You Feed
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 2 was the second time in as many weeks that she had to push for justice for a rape victim, even though it meant someone else would lose out on their chance to land a big fish. She also dealt with a lot...
‘Jungle’ Is a ‘Blade Runner’-Esque Drill-Rap Hood Tale—Minus the Ingenuity
Like any piece of art inspired by Blade Runner, Jungle is a show that really wants to impress you.The British drill-rap series, now streaming on Prime Video, establishes an avant-garde visual language and poetic sensibility right out the gate. In the pilot’s cold open, we cut between shots of waves crashing on a beach, a Black boy staring at a burning house, dictionary text and an ominous flip clock while the lead character, Gogo (Ezra Elliott), has a prophetic conversation over the phone.“I gotta get out of here, man,” he tells an unnamed man, referring to his crime-ridden life. “I...
Comments / 0