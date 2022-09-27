ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

Mary McDonnell Joins CBS Drama Pilot The Never Game

Mary McDonnell is closing in on a more permanent return to the small screen. The Major Crimes actress has landed her first series regular role since The Closer spinoff concluded. According to Deadline, McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley (This Is Us) on the CBS adaptation of The...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Jack Ryan Season 3 (Finally!) Gets a Premiere Date

Prime Video has confirmed when the long-delayed third season will get underway. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, is premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21. All eight episodes of the global hit will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Leverage Redemption Season 2 Trailer: The Con is Back On!

Amazon's ad-supported Freevee will take viewers back to the world of Leverage: Redemption in November. Leverage: Redemption Season 2 is set to premiere on November 16 exclusively in the U.S. and UK. Leverage: Redemption follows a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against wealthy and powerful...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Big Sky Slips; The Masked Singer Rises

The ratings for Wednesday are in, and it -- once again -- another night of mixed returns. Over on ABC, Big Sky dipped to 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo. The numbers are not great, but the show has proven to be a magnet for...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Jenny manage to navigate the tension in Helena?. On Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2, a blast from the past in the form of a squatter shocked her to the core. Meanwhile, Cassie and Beau worked to track the still-missing backpacker. Sunny worked to protect a secret of her...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Interview with the Vampire

Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC and AMC+. The series has landed a renewal ahead of its premiere. Get the details.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Season Premiere Spoiler Photos: So. Many. Changes.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 sends the long-running medical series in a very different direction. The series will shift focus to a new group of interns when it premieres Thursday, October 6 on ABC. Scroll down to see all the photos from the premiere. Remember, you can watch Grey's...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: The Rookie Feds Opens Low, La Brea Sinks in Season 2 Debut

ABC introduced viewers to The Rookie: Feds Tuesday night, and it didn't get much traction. The Niecy Nash-led spinoff of The Rookie launched 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo. The parent series gets considerable mileage in delayed viewing, so time will tell whether Feds is the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Dangerous Liaisons: Starz Drops Trailer for "Seductive" New Drama

The premium cabler on Wednesday released today the trailer and key art for Dangerous Liaisons, featuring the iconic literary lovers, the Marquise de Merteuil (played by Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (played by Nicholas Denton). "Travel back to 1700s Paris to see how Merteuil and Valmont came to...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2

We begin with what appears to be an advertisement for a casino. The casino belongs to the Silas family and the OC unit is watching. They are a super powerful family. Bell made him go to a fundraiser with her. A guy named Henry Cole was pushed out to build here. They meet Teddy, the head of the family. The younger member of the family feels a need to announce how pro-cop he is. They leave and Teddy says he invited them. The younger guy's girlfriend gives him a pep talk.
ACCIDENTS
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 Review: Hear All, Trust Nothing

I've always maintained that a Ferengi-centered sitcom procedural would be a winning formula, and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 proves me right as Quark's edgy business acumen nearly gets him Gamma-ed by the equally edgy business-minded Karemma. Meanwhile, Mariner, on her best behavior, is incredibly awkward and...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

American Horror Story Season 11: Title and Premiere Date Revealed

American Horror Story returns next month. FX on Thursday confirmed the new series will be titled American Horror Story: New York City, and will premiere Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Trevor Noah Leaving The Daily Show: "I Feel Like It's Time"

Trevor Noah is leaving the Daily Show. The late-night host revealed the news Thursday that he will be leaving seven years after taking over from Jon Stewart. “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” Comedy Central said in a statement.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Round Table: We Love the Eye Candy

There is lots of eye candy to keep us happy. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2, the in-laws accused Thony of causing Marco's death, and Naveen Andrews premiered as Las Vegas's newest baddie. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss the delicious eye candy, the...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Jungle’ Is a ‘Blade Runner’-Esque Drill-Rap Hood Tale—Minus the Ingenuity

Like any piece of art inspired by Blade Runner, Jungle is a show that really wants to impress you.The British drill-rap series, now streaming on Prime Video, establishes an avant-garde visual language and poetic sensibility right out the gate. In the pilot’s cold open, we cut between shots of waves crashing on a beach, a Black boy staring at a burning house, dictionary text and an ominous flip clock while the lead character, Gogo (Ezra Elliott), has a prophetic conversation over the phone.“I gotta get out of here, man,” he tells an unnamed man, referring to his crime-ridden life. “I...
TV & VIDEOS

