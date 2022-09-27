ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

clemson.edu

New primary care Clemson Rural Health primary care clinic opens in Walhalla

‘Mission-driven’ outreach program expands its decade-long presence in Oconee County to a full-time facility focused on treating chronic disease. The Clemson Health Clinic at Walhalla (CHC-W) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on September 29, 2022, marking the expansion of Clemson Rural Health’s outreach to South Carolina, both through fixed health care facilities and mobile health units. Elected and appointed officials hailed the opening as transformative, both for the long-abandoned building that the clinic now occupies and for the lives that will be changed by virtue of its services.
WALHALLA, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in Greenville County following storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Health
FOX Carolina

Man diagnosed with mental health issue missing in Pickens, deputies say

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man from Pickens. 44-year-old Ronald Scott Kennan is believed to have left his home on Walhalla Highway on foot between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to deputies. Kennan is described as...
PICKENS, SC
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson prepares for College GameDay

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville police trying to find missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 13. Amos Paul Swartzel, 45, is known to frequent the Anderson area, but his last known address is on Athlone Drive in Greenville. Swartzel is 5 feet, 8...
GREENVILLE, SC

