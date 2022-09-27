Read full article on original website
clemson.edu
New primary care Clemson Rural Health primary care clinic opens in Walhalla
‘Mission-driven’ outreach program expands its decade-long presence in Oconee County to a full-time facility focused on treating chronic disease. The Clemson Health Clinic at Walhalla (CHC-W) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on September 29, 2022, marking the expansion of Clemson Rural Health’s outreach to South Carolina, both through fixed health care facilities and mobile health units. Elected and appointed officials hailed the opening as transformative, both for the long-abandoned building that the clinic now occupies and for the lives that will be changed by virtue of its services.
WYFF4.com
Greenville man diagnosed with Alzheimer's, inspired by Geoff Hart, shares story with others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease is sharing his story after being inspired by our very own Geoff Hart. He'll participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Greenville this weekend. In 2017, Doyle Campbell of Laurens County was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment after...
FOX Carolina
Power restored in Greenville County following storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's original Mary H. Wright Elementary building now open as Schoolhouse Lofts
SPARTANBURG — The building once founded as one of the first separate-but-equal schools in South Carolina has been redeveloped as an apartment community called Schoolhouse Lofts. It's a new beginning for the former Mary H. Wright Elementary School on the Southside of Spartanburg. On Sept. 29, there was a...
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
FOX Carolina
Man diagnosed with mental health issue missing in Pickens, deputies say
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man from Pickens. 44-year-old Ronald Scott Kennan is believed to have left his home on Walhalla Highway on foot between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to deputies. Kennan is described as...
Upstate Principal keeps his promise and goes skydiving after students hit fundraising goal
Daugherty said he's a man of his word, and this week, he kept a promise he made to students during the school's boosterthon fundraiser for the parent teacher organization.
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
FOX Carolina
Clemson prepares for College GameDay
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
Emergency services in the Upstate prepare for Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to South Carolina, emergency services in Upstate counties are preparing.
WYFF4.com
Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
First Responder Friday: Pickens Fire Department
In a First Responder Friday first, we're celebrating the career of a just-retired first responder.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
BMW Manufacturing opens new logistics center, celebrates 30 years in Spartanburg County
BMW Manufacturing’s new logistics center is now open in Spartanburg County.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
How to eat healthy without breaking the bank
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Today's grocery bills likely cost more than they did this time last year as the world suffers with high inflation, but that doesn't mean more spending means less nutritious.
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
FOX Carolina
Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
FOX Carolina
Greenville police trying to find missing man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 13. Amos Paul Swartzel, 45, is known to frequent the Anderson area, but his last known address is on Athlone Drive in Greenville. Swartzel is 5 feet, 8...
