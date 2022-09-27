Read full article on original website
Related
clarkson.edu
Clarkson University Honors Student Studying in Israel
Clarkson University Honors Program junior Benjamin "Buddy" Bomze of Durham, N.C., completed an internship in Israel, this summer, and will remain for the fall semester to study abroad. The mechanical engineering major interned in Tel Aviv at IBI Group, an international architecture firm focusing on public transportation infrastructure. He worked...
clarkson.edu
The Green Rush: The Business of Cannabis at the Next Clarkson University Science Café on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5
The Green Rush: The Business of Cannabis is the subject of the next Clarkson University Science Cafe on Tuesday, October 4 in Canton, and Wednesday, October 5 in Potsdam. One would think that there would be nothing left to discuss regarding a plant first cultivated 12,000 years ago in Central Asia. Despite being consumed in practically every culture, cannabis has a long and harrowed history with health-related issues, abuse and racial injustice, and now it offers us a new business model ... CannaBusiness. Navigating the laws (federal and state), sociopolitical conversations and twists and turns of moving from the black to the grey market, the cannabis industry is predicted to generate $1.25 billion in tax revenues over the next six years in the state of New York alone. Join Associate Professor Christa Haifley (Business Administration, SUNY Potsdam) for an engaging evening of discussion on this budding new industry.
clarkson.edu
Clarkson Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor Presents to SOAR North Country
As a volunteer presenter, Clarkson University Assistant Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor Siwen Wang recently developed a drinking water treatment course for SOAR North Country, a local "third age" learning group. The course was presented to members of SOAR on Sept. 26 at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. Aiming to...
clarkson.edu
Clarkson Biology Professor Michael Twiss to Retire In November
Clarkson University Biology Professor Michael Twiss is retiring from Clarkson after 20 years of service. However, he is not finished with his academic career. Twiss has been named the inaugural Dean of the Faculty of Science at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Twiss joined Clarkson from Toronto Metropolitan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarkson.edu
Clarkson’s Mededovic Thagard Wins National Award for Wastewater Research
Selma Mededovic Thagard, the Richard and Helen March Endowed Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in the Coulter School of Engineering at Clarkson University has been awarded the Semiconductor Research Corporation’s (SRC) Sustainable Future Award for her project “Novel Electrical Discharge Plasma-based Process for the Treatment of Fab Wastewater”.
Comments / 0