The Green Rush: The Business of Cannabis is the subject of the next Clarkson University Science Cafe on Tuesday, October 4 in Canton, and Wednesday, October 5 in Potsdam. One would think that there would be nothing left to discuss regarding a plant first cultivated 12,000 years ago in Central Asia. Despite being consumed in practically every culture, cannabis has a long and harrowed history with health-related issues, abuse and racial injustice, and now it offers us a new business model ... CannaBusiness. Navigating the laws (federal and state), sociopolitical conversations and twists and turns of moving from the black to the grey market, the cannabis industry is predicted to generate $1.25 billion in tax revenues over the next six years in the state of New York alone. Join Associate Professor Christa Haifley (Business Administration, SUNY Potsdam) for an engaging evening of discussion on this budding new industry.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO