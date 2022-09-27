ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As if there aren't enough question marks surrounding Jameis Winston at the moment, the New Orleans Saints quarterback was absent from practice on Wednesday in London. The Saints are overseas for a "home" game in a Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and as they look to get their season on track, quarterback Jameis Winston was noticeably absent from practice.
Jameis Winston Addressed His Absence At Practice And Says He Plans On Playing Come Sunday

The injury report for the Saints has been lengthy and critical the past few weeks with big names such as Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Jameis Winston. Winston has had his name list on almost every injury report since the week one victory over Atlanta. This week was certainly no different as the Saints took the field today for their first practice in London without their starting signal caller.
