NewsTimes
CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters
BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
Register Citizen
Three Fairfield RTM members resign in same week
FAIRFIELD — Three members of the Representative Town Meeting resigned this week. Will Diaz, Christine Messina and Frank Petise are resigning from the town's legislative body by the start of next week, according to resignation letters sent to the town clerk. Diaz, a Democrat from District 5, said he...
sheltonherald.com
After Stamford absentee ballot fraud scandal, what's been done to clean up the town clerk's office?
STAMFORD — Since she became Stamford’s town clerk in 2017, Lyda Ruijter said she has made moves to "clean up" the office she inherited from her predecessor, who recently admitted in court that she broke the law that dictates how absentee ballots are handled. After she took office,...
What issues are driving voters to the polls this November?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll shows with control of the House and Senate possibly shifting from Democrats to Republicans in November. Two in three registered voters see this election as more important than past midterms. Republicans hold a firm lead on the economy and crime while Democrats have the advantage […]
Gov. candidates weigh in on Randy Cox case
CONN. (WTNH) — The recent $100M dollar lawsuit filed by the Cox family against the city of New Haven and five of its police officers was brought up on the campaign trail Thursday. Richard “Randy” Cox suffered a spinal injury after not being seatbelted into a police transport van. $100M lawsuit filed over injuries suffered […]
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
sheltonherald.com
Former Fairfield town officials seek probation in dumping case
BRIDGEPORT – Five former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, accused of allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, are seeking a pretrial probation program. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public Works superintendent; Joseph Michelangelo, former director of public works; Brian Carey, the interim public works...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport unveils plan for public to meet police chief finalists
BRIDGEPORT — In contrast to the last police chief search four years ago, Mayor Joe Ganim's administration has unveiled a robust effort to gain public feedback on the three finalists before he picks one of them to be top cop later this fall. "Public safety is vital to the...
DoingItLocal
GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF
#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
NewsTimes
Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed
NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
Eyewitness News
Stefanowski gets endorsement from Virginia governor
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Republican candidate for governor officially has the Virginia governor on his side. Bob Stefanowski received an endorsement from Gov. Glen Youngkin in Greenwich on Wednesday night. Channel 3 was there as Youngkin and Stefanowski hosted a meet and greet at local restaurant, Caren’s Cos...
Eviction Deal Drops $1 Ruling Appeal
A Fair Haven renter can stay in her apartment through the end of March per a court-struck agreement that will also see legal aid lawyers drop a recent appeal about “reasonable” attorney’s fees when a tenant beats an eviction case. Those terms are included in a...
Tenant Union Pushes For More Protections
Members of Hamden’s Seramonte Tenants Union gathered outside of Town Hall the night before a highly anticipated Fair Rent Commission that will likely determine their housing fates — and pushed for long-term governmental protections for all renters. Local organizers and politicians joined tenants at the Wednesday evening rally...
sheltonherald.com
Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately
CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
New Haven Independent
Derby Mayor's Chief Of Staff Responds To BOE Member's Criticism
DERBY – Mayor Rich Dziekan’s chief of staff said a board of education member’s letter to the editor published last week was purely political. “Quite frankly I don’t appreciate Mongillo politicizing the whole thing. She took a situation that was relayed to her and tried to use it for political purposes. I think using children and their education, or their safety, to accomplish your own political agenda is disgusting,” Walt Mayhew, the mayor’s chief of staff, said.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Becomes Second City in State to Earn StormReady Community Designation
Severe weather can strike at a moment’s notice. The City of Bridgeport however has taken measures to make sure it is as prepared as possible when a storm hits. At last Monday’s City Council meeting, Tony Edwards from the National Weather Service in Charleston, presented Tim Curry, Bridgeport’s Director of Emergency Management, and Council with a sign that designates Bridgeport as a StormReady Community.
Register Citizen
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
New Haven Independent
Vacant Land On Pulaski Highway In The Running For New Ansonia Middle School, Officials Hope
ANSONIA — The city is eyeing land on Pulaski Highway as a site for a potential new middle school. The land totals about 27 acres. The city lists its address as 64 Pulaski Highway and 78 Pulaski Highway. The land at the town addresses was purchased in July by Ansonia Orchard LLC/Fortitude Capital for $1.15 million.
