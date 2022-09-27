Read full article on original website
cityofypsilanti.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: City Council and Police Advisory Commission Joint Meeting
City Council and Police Advisory Commission Joint Meeting. The Ypsilanti City Council will hold a Joint Meeting with the Police Advisory Commission in concert with City Council’s Regularly scheduled meeting on October 4, 2022, at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the Ypsilanti Senior Center, 1015 N Congress, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.
Resignation puts Flint back in the market for new ombudsperson
FLINT, MI -- The city is looking for a new ombudsperson following the resignation of Tané Dorsey after three years in the position. Dorsey, a Flint native who relocated here to accept the position in 2019, resigned recently, members of the Flint City Council said during their meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The city is advertising for her replacement.
abc12.com
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
Crain's Detroit Business
Detroit Economic Club will host Dixon, Whitmer at candidate event
The Detroit Economic Club will host a pre-election event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
HometownLife.com
Meet the candidates running for the Wayne-Westland school board
On Nov. 8, voters in the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district will choose two people to serve on the school board for six years. School board members set overall district policy and manage the district superintendent, in this case Superintendent John Dignan, who oversees day-to-day operations. Hometown Life sent each candidate...
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Genesee commissioners say $16 hourly intern pay a ‘slap in the face’ to other workers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Board of Commissioners has rejected a plan to establish a universal pay rate of $16 an hour for interns working for county government departments, saying it would have resulted in some students earning more than seasonal and other employees. “This is a definite slap in...
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
Dense apartment project on Ann Arbor’s edge advances as developers pitch connectivity
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Developers pitching a dense, 212-unit apartment project for the southwest corner of Liberty and Wagner roads recognize they’re on the edge of urban Ann Arbor. In response, they’re offering a bus stop, pathway connections and crosswalks at the intersection that can be daunting to pedestrians...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get free first aid kits, Narcan at these two pop-ups in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Two local organizations will be hosting two community pop-ups in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti for residents to collect free first aid kits and life-saving Naloxone, also known as Narcan. Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is administered as either a nasal spray...
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Landlord, rental compliance problems in Detroit? How to get help
Are you having an issue with a bad landlord or a rental property in the city of Detroit?. Help Me Hank has been covering this issue for months, and we’ve compiled some resources for residents who need help. The first thing to do, if you think you may be...
wemu.org
Why gas prices are headed back up in Washtenaw County
AAA Michigan is reporting what many of us are already seeing at the gas pump. Gas prices have seen a significant hike over the past week. AAA says gas prices, on average, across the state were up 13 cents since last week. In Washtenaw County, the rise of 10 cents...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
Detroit News
Feds charge 4 more in Wayne Co. gun thefts
Social media posts showing off an array of guns laid out on a sheet led authorities to find two men connected to a series of thefts at two Wayne County gun shops this month and now federal officials are seeking charges against four more people they say are involved, court records show.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Land Bank Authority’s Side Lot Program Outsells Other U.S. Cities
Since launching the Side Lot program in 2014, the Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA) has sold more than 21,000 vacant lots to Detroit homeowners, which is more than other cities across the country. The DLBA is invested in rehabbing vacant and blighted buildings, returning them to productive use. Residents can...
I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days to tighten bridge cables: What to know
Motorists heading through downtown Detroit via Interstate 94 should allow extra time to get to their destination for the next several days. The freeway will be closed between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Tuesday when the Michigan Department of Transportation finishes up work on the new...
