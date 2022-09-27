ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: City Council and Police Advisory Commission Joint Meeting

City Council and Police Advisory Commission Joint Meeting. The Ypsilanti City Council will hold a Joint Meeting with the Police Advisory Commission in concert with City Council’s Regularly scheduled meeting on October 4, 2022, at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the Ypsilanti Senior Center, 1015 N Congress, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

Resignation puts Flint back in the market for new ombudsperson

FLINT, MI -- The city is looking for a new ombudsperson following the resignation of Tané Dorsey after three years in the position. Dorsey, a Flint native who relocated here to accept the position in 2019, resigned recently, members of the Flint City Council said during their meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The city is advertising for her replacement.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
FLINT, MI
State
Michigan State
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Government
HometownLife.com

Meet the candidates running for the Wayne-Westland school board

On Nov. 8, voters in the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district will choose two people to serve on the school board for six years. School board members set overall district policy and manage the district superintendent, in this case Superintendent John Dignan, who oversees day-to-day operations. Hometown Life sent each candidate...
WESTLAND, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI
wemu.org

Why gas prices are headed back up in Washtenaw County

AAA Michigan is reporting what many of us are already seeing at the gas pump. Gas prices have seen a significant hike over the past week. AAA says gas prices, on average, across the state were up 13 cents since last week. In Washtenaw County, the rise of 10 cents...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Feds charge 4 more in Wayne Co. gun thefts

Social media posts showing off an array of guns laid out on a sheet led authorities to find two men connected to a series of thefts at two Wayne County gun shops this month and now federal officials are seeking charges against four more people they say are involved, court records show.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Land Bank Authority's Side Lot Program Outsells Other U.S. Cities

Since launching the Side Lot program in 2014, the Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA) has sold more than 21,000 vacant lots to Detroit homeowners, which is more than other cities across the country. The DLBA is invested in rehabbing vacant and blighted buildings, returning them to productive use. Residents can...
DETROIT, MI

