The Thundering Herd volleyball squad fell to Eastern Kentucky four sets to one Tuesday night, Sept. 27, dropping the final three sets to the visiting Colonels. Marshall dropped its third straight match following a rough weekend at Old Dominion, where the team lost both games of the doubleheader. This third loss drops Marshall to a record of 6-8 on the season, putting the green and white behind the eight-ball going into conference play.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO