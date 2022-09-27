Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parnon
Marshall Hosts First Banned Book Trivia Night
People’s First Amendment right of free speech is being taken away by restrictions on who can read certain books, a Marshall University student at the school’s first banned book trivia night said. “I think it’s up to parents to place restrictions on what their child can and cannot...
Parnon
HerdCon Hands out Free Comic Books
Free comic books in Drinko Library, courtesy of HerdCon, came from an unlikely source on Thursday, Sept. 22. “Before HerdCon 2021, we were very fortunate to be contacted by our fellow HerdCon committee member, Ryan Adkins in IT, whose family’s church, Danleyton Missionary Baptist Church in Greenup, KY, subscribes to a cool service that provides resources to needy families,” Monica Brooks, dean of university libraries, said.
Parnon
Marshall Volleyball Drops Non-Conference Finale
The Thundering Herd volleyball squad fell to Eastern Kentucky four sets to one Tuesday night, Sept. 27, dropping the final three sets to the visiting Colonels. Marshall dropped its third straight match following a rough weekend at Old Dominion, where the team lost both games of the doubleheader. This third loss drops Marshall to a record of 6-8 on the season, putting the green and white behind the eight-ball going into conference play.
Comments / 0