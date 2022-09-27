ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
Mashed

Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out

Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Daily Mail

The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up

Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
CBS Minnesota

The top 3 foods that people think are better at restaurants than made at home

Are there certain foods you feel are better to get at a restaurant? A new survey suggests the top three dishes people think are better at a restaurant than at home.Steak came in at number one on the list, followed by a breakfast favorite -- pancakes.Salads round off the top three.Some items that people thought were just as good if not better made at home than ordered at a restaurant included bacon and baked potatoes.
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options

Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
Mashed

Aldi Just Scored A Spot On Fortune's Best Workplaces List

Exactly what composes a good working environment can be somewhat subjective, as different people prioritize various aspects of their work experiences more highly than others. Each year, Fortune endeavors to put some objectivity behind the ranking of which workplaces are the best in the United States for employees, and for 2022, that list includes the grocery store chain, Aldi.
yankodesign.com

SüpKüp traveler coffee holder keeps your drink hot and safe

Having a reusable coffee mug is of course earth-friendly but it’s not always the most convenient. For one, you have to always clean it before putting it in your bag and there’s not always a place to clean it after you’ve finished your caffeine fix. During the pandemic, some coffee shops (including Starbucks) stopped pouring coffee into your personal mug, understandably due to public health reasons. So this “no mess traveler mug” concept is pretty interesting and may be more convenient for coffee addicts always on the go.
