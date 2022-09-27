Having a reusable coffee mug is of course earth-friendly but it’s not always the most convenient. For one, you have to always clean it before putting it in your bag and there’s not always a place to clean it after you’ve finished your caffeine fix. During the pandemic, some coffee shops (including Starbucks) stopped pouring coffee into your personal mug, understandably due to public health reasons. So this “no mess traveler mug” concept is pretty interesting and may be more convenient for coffee addicts always on the go.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 26 DAYS AGO