Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Koy Moore, Auburn wide receiver, takes shot at Kayshon Boutte over transfer from LSU
Koy Moore, an Auburn wide receiver who transferred from LSU, shared his thoughts on the LSU wide receivers when he was in Baton Rouge, and how that factored into his decision to transfer. Speaking with “The War Rapport,” Moore explained his decision, but it wasn’t about too many players at...
FanSided
Brian Kelly’s first big LSU statement could be writing Bryan Harsin’s Auburn eulogy
A road win will be huge for Brian Kelly’s LSU football family, while a second home loss will signify the beginning of the end for Bryan Harsin at Auburn. This year’s Tiger Bowl will be all about the Life of Brian/Bryan. While there is no Holy Grail to...
Auburn, embattled coach Bryan Harsin host streaking LSU
LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: LSU by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: LSU leads 31-24-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
warblogle.com
From the Other Sideline – LSU
1. What do LSU fans think of Auburn football right now?. They can’t believe President Biden hasn’t declared it a major disaster and sent federal aid and an investigative committee to hire a new head coach. 2. What’s the vibe like on Brian Kelly from the LSU fam-uh-lee?...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FanSided
LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Auburn
LSU football is currently sitting pretty at 3-1 after four games. The Tigers are also 1-0 in conference play after defeating Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago. However, the toughest has yet to come. The Bayou Bengals are set to kick off a run that sees them play six consecutive Southeastern Conference opponents. Fans are going to find out whether this LSU team is legit or not very quickly in the coming weeks.
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU
LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
FanSided
LSU football: Death Valley voted one of toughest road games by FBS players
The home of LSU football, Tiger Stadium, has a reputation in college football. Death Valley—as it’s appropriately dubbed—is known as one of the most hostile environments in the entire country. The Tigers and their fans pride themselves on creating an atmosphere that, as the stadium’s Public Address Announcer, Dan Borne, puts it: “destroys the dreams of invading foes.”
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
St. Etienne Driving Range, A New Self-service Golf Range Now Open In Broussard
A new self-serve golf driving range, called St. Etienne Driving Range, just opened last week at 711 St. Etienne Rd in Broussard, LA. Located off Hwy 90, the new local driving range features 20 covered hitting bays with premium turf mats and strategically placed yardage flags and targets in the landing area to provide an exceptional practice experience. There is no rental fees, no “pay-per-hour” fees, or anything like that at St. Etienne Driving Range. All you need to pay for are your bucket of golf balls, which goes for $7 for 48 balls or $12 for 96 balls. You will need your own golf clubs though, as they do not offer club rentals. Personally, I wish they did have a small selection of golf clubs. I like to hit from time to time, but do not own clubs as I do not play golf regularly like some of my more well-off friends.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where Is The Best Steak in Acadiana? Here Are Your Favorites
In this post, we are in search of the best steak in Lafayette (or in Acadiana, for that matter) and we are going on your recommendations.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in the Baton Rouge Area
The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar this past Saturday, September 24.
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
theadvocate.com
How much would a new bridge help I-10 traffic? Enough to be worth it, state officials say.
While projections show a new bridge across the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge would only trim traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge by 19%, state leaders said that would be enough to make a big difference for motorists who go back and forth across the span. About 126,000 cars and...
225batonrouge.com
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday
Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
Comments / 0