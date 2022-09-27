Certified for Sustainability: 10 Investments For Craft Malt, Beer, and Spirits Producers To Consider

Read full article on original website
Two Beers Announces Partnership To Benefit Washington Trails Association
Two Beers Brewing is excited to announce a new partnership with Washington Trails Association (WTA). WTA is nonprofit organization that mobilizes hikers and everyone who loves the outdoors to explore, steward and champion trails and public lands. As partners, Two Beers Brewing will donate a portion of every sale of their flagship “trail beer,” Wonderland Trail IPA.
thebrewermagazine.com
Great Divide, Laws Whiskey House Partner on Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout
Great Divide Brewing Co. is excited to announce a few new entries into the Yeti Imperial Stout clan, chief among them a much-anticipated partnership with Laws Whiskey House on 2022 Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout. “We are thrilled to be working with Laws Whiskey House for our 2022 Barrel Aged...
thebrewermagazine.com
Ecliptic, Crooked Stave Pair Up for Cosmic Collaboration Brew
Ecliptic Brewing has teamed up with Colorado’s Crooked Stave to brew a Passionfruit Guava Hazy IPA. This is the fifth Cosmic Collaboration for Ecliptic this year, shipping November 9th in 16-ounce cans and draft. Ecliptic + Crooked Stave Passionfruit Guava Hazy IPA is brewed with Pale and Wheat malts...
thebrewermagazine.com
Avery Launches Patrol Dog Pale Ale in Partnership with National Ski Patrol
There’s something exciting flowing through the tanks at Avery Brewing Company. Crisp and classic, Patrol Dog Pale ale is Avery’s newest release, developed in partnership with the National Ski Patrol to raise proceeds for avalanche rescue dog programs across the country. Brewed with pure Rocky Mountain water and classic American Hops, Patrol Dog Pale boasts a balanced hop aroma and low bitterness, making it a bright and refreshing American pale ale that is perfect for enjoying whether you’ve wrapped up a day on the slopes or you’re at home with your own furry friend.
thebrewermagazine.com
Cider Corner: Are you Ready for Distribution?
Although the state of New York allows self-distribution for cideries, Clarksburg Cider chose to sign with a distributor. Head cidermaker Eddie Graves, along with CEO Michael Robb, told Brewer that based on the volume that the Lancaster, New York cidery expected to produce, getting a partner to help move product was the best idea even as it launched the company in 2021.
