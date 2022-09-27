Read full article on original website
Moore County Schools closed Friday for Tropical Storm Ian, district says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Schools will be closed to all students Friday due to expected inclement weather from Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release from the district. The district says staff may work if they deem it safe to travel from their homes. They can...
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
Robeson County Regional Ag Fair set to return
LUMBERTON — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Robeson County Agricultural Fair returns this week and “
Cumberland County Schools transitions to remote learning Friday, Sept. 30
In anticipation of inclement weather conditions that may impact our region and with the safety of our students, employees, and families in mind, Friday, Sept. 30, will be an asynchronous remote learning day for Cumberland County Schools students. During an asynchronous remote learning day, students work independently on assignments that...
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options
RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
Fayetteville city councilmember creates solution for homeless military veterans
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville city councilmember is investing her own money into a solution for the growing homelessness among military veterans. District 1 Councilwoman Kathy Jensen and her brother turned their old motel into apartments for homeless military veterans. Yadkin Villas, located just a one-third of a...
Pinehurst No. 2 at dark – and the story of the mysterious man who appeared
You couldn’t see the flag on the 18th green of Pinehurst No. 2. But you could see the figure. Silhouetted against the faint glow of the lights rimming the clubhouse façade, the figure moved with pace toward the three players who had given up chasing the light and, thusly, chased only what remained.
Halloween decoration depicting man hanging from tree comes down in Harnett County after complaints
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A Halloween decoration in Harnett County has come down after sparking controversy within the community and online. This display, shared hundreds of times on Facebook, shows what appears to be a fully-dressed man with his hands tied behind his back hanging from a tree outside a home in Coats.
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
Family searching for missing relative
A family is searching for their missing relative, Gerald Martin Jr. (aka: Moon). He was last seen in Carthage on Friday, Sept. 23. It is believed he left his house around 9 p.m. He mentioned going to hangout with a cousin, however, no one has heard from him. He’s around...
NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
Happy birthday! 1 day before turning 68, retired Wake County teacher wins $160,000 lottery jackpot
A former teacher hit it big when she won a jackpot just in time for her birthday.
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
Another historic building in downtown raleigh gets rezoned
Buildings of up to 20 stories will now be allowed on the Warehouse District’s historic Raleigh Depot property, after the Raleigh City Council approved a rezoning there earlier this month. What's happening: The depot, home to Videri Chocolate Factory and several other businesses, is owned by the N.C. Railroad Co. — a state-owned corporation that manages the 317-mile rail corridor from Morehead City to Charlotte. Under the rezoning, the depot's Head House, where the chocolate factory is located, would be preserved, while the rest of the structure could be redeveloped. Details: The N.C. Railroad has not finalized plans for the property,...
Disturbing Halloween decoration comes down after residents complain
A family in Harnett County took down a Halloween decoration that many locals interpreted as an offensive display. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safe
DURHAM — Durham Public Schools, Durham law enforcement agencies and Durham emergency services teams discussed plans and answered questions about how they will keep students safe at the two-part 2022 Safe Schools Summit.
Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day
Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
