Sanford, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland County Schools transitions to remote learning Friday, Sept. 30

In anticipation of inclement weather conditions that may impact our region and with the safety of our students, employees, and families in mind, Friday, Sept. 30, will be an asynchronous remote learning day for Cumberland County Schools students. During an asynchronous remote learning day, students work independently on assignments that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
City
Government
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options

RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Family searching for missing relative

A family is searching for their missing relative, Gerald Martin Jr. (aka: Moon). He was last seen in Carthage on Friday, Sept. 23. It is believed he left his house around 9 p.m. He mentioned going to hangout with a cousin, however, no one has heard from him. He’s around...
CARTHAGE, NC
cbs17

NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Axios Raleigh

Another historic building in downtown raleigh gets rezoned

Buildings of up to 20 stories will now be allowed on the Warehouse District’s historic Raleigh Depot property, after the Raleigh City Council approved a rezoning there earlier this month. What's happening: The depot, home to Videri Chocolate Factory and several other businesses, is owned by the N.C. Railroad Co. — a state-owned corporation that manages the 317-mile rail corridor from Morehead City to Charlotte. Under the rezoning, the depot's Head House, where the chocolate factory is located, would be preserved, while the rest of the structure could be redeveloped. Details: The N.C. Railroad has not finalized plans for the property,...
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day

Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
CAMERON, NC

