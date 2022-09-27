Read full article on original website
Great Divide, Laws Whiskey House Partner on Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout
Great Divide Brewing Co. is excited to announce a few new entries into the Yeti Imperial Stout clan, chief among them a much-anticipated partnership with Laws Whiskey House on 2022 Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout. “We are thrilled to be working with Laws Whiskey House for our 2022 Barrel Aged...
Avery Launches Patrol Dog Pale Ale in Partnership with National Ski Patrol
There’s something exciting flowing through the tanks at Avery Brewing Company. Crisp and classic, Patrol Dog Pale ale is Avery’s newest release, developed in partnership with the National Ski Patrol to raise proceeds for avalanche rescue dog programs across the country. Brewed with pure Rocky Mountain water and classic American Hops, Patrol Dog Pale boasts a balanced hop aroma and low bitterness, making it a bright and refreshing American pale ale that is perfect for enjoying whether you’ve wrapped up a day on the slopes or you’re at home with your own furry friend.
