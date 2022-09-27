There’s something exciting flowing through the tanks at Avery Brewing Company. Crisp and classic, Patrol Dog Pale ale is Avery’s newest release, developed in partnership with the National Ski Patrol to raise proceeds for avalanche rescue dog programs across the country. Brewed with pure Rocky Mountain water and classic American Hops, Patrol Dog Pale boasts a balanced hop aroma and low bitterness, making it a bright and refreshing American pale ale that is perfect for enjoying whether you’ve wrapped up a day on the slopes or you’re at home with your own furry friend.

