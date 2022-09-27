ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

thereminder.com

Chicopee City Council analyzes updates to SilverBrick and Cabotville Mill

CHICOPEE – Roughly six months since SilverBrick was forced to close operations at Cabotville Mill, the City Council received updates on the industry space during its Sept. 20 meeting. Background. Tenants of the 165 Front St. complex were suddenly informed of the space’s immediate closure on March 1, with...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Ludlow School Committee, Board of Selectmen discuss budget

LUDLOW – The Board of Selectmen and School Committee came together during a joint meeting on Sept. 20 to discuss the school budget. Select Board Chairman Antonio Goncalves said, “It was time for the two boards to be spending a little more time together. The school’s budget is a large portion of the town’s budget.”
LUDLOW, MA
thereminder.com

Longmeadow Select Board adopts new sewer rate plan, reconsiders EV charging cost

LONGMEADOW – The Longmeadow Select Board approved a new sewer rate structure presented by Vice Chair Mark Gold at its Sept. 19 meeting. Until now, residents have been charged for sewer usage based on the amount of water used – the general principle being that the water that comes into the house leaves through drains and is treated as sewer. There is a 220-unit cap in place, after which no more sewer usage will be charged in a single fiscal year. This model does not consider the water that is used to irrigate lawns, grow gardens and wash cars in the warm weather months. That water does not go through the sewer system.
LONGMEADOW, MA
businesswest.com

South Hadley Utility’s Fiber Business Is a Fast-developing Story

Those are the words that any business owner or board of directors would love to hear regarding a specific project or undertaking. They are not heard often, to be sure, and they are being heard even less frequently, if at all, in these days of soaring inflation, supply-chain issues, and a workforce crisis.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee Fire Department receives equipment approval, adds new captain

CHICOPEE – The City Council approved orders that will provide the Fire Department new equipment and add an additional captain to their complement during the council’s Sept. 20 meeting. Mayor John Vieau presented the items during his mayor’s orders. The mayor shared that he is appropriating $179,282 from...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Leonard House will ask for CPA funds for roof, other repairs

AGAWAM — “Anyone who owns an old home knows it’s constant upkeep and preservation,” said David Cecchi, a member of the board of the historic Captain Charles Leonard House at 663 Main St., Agawam. The house, which was built in 1805 as a stagecoach inn, later...
AGAWAM, MA
thereminder.com

School Committee receives updates on feasibility study

BELCHERTOWN – The Belchertown School Committee met on Sept. 20 and talked about an upcoming event and an update on the owner’s project manager for the Jabish Brook Middle School feasibility study. International Walk to School Day. On Oct. 12, Belchertown schools are teaming up with Safe Routes...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
thereminder.com

West Springfield will vote on municipal fiber network Nov. 8

WEST SPRINGFIELD — “I’m going to move to approve the text of the ballot question proposed by the town attorney relative to establishing a municipal light plant pursuant to Mass. General Laws, Chapter 164, Section 35. And [to] place the question to the voters at a special municipal election to be held Nov. 8, 2022,” said Town Council President Edward Sullivan at the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Wilbraham Board of Selectmen give traffic safety solutions green light

WILBRAHAM – Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Tonya Capparello discussed traffic safety issues with the Board of Selectmen at its Sept. 26 meeting. The intersection between Nokomis Road and Boston Road/Route 20 was the first topic Capparello addressed. As she explained, drivers use Nokomis Road as a cut through between Boston Road and Main Street, to avoid the busy intersection of those two streets. Capparello said turning right onto the access road from Boston Road and from Boston Road onto the access road are both dangerous as the vegetation growing on the bank of Nine Mile Pond blocks visibility of oncoming traffic. She said the foliage is fast growing and difficult to reach, making cutting it back onerous.
WILBRAHAM, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield makes progress on unfunded pension liability

SPRINGFIELD – Labeled in the past as “the monster under the bed of municipal government” by City Council President Jesse Lederman, the city’s unfunded employee pension obligations continue to be a focal point of the council and city leadership. During a Sept. 13 Audit Subcommittee meeting, the council learned that the city is making steady progress with the unfunded liability.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

ELPS considers Heritage Park land, field trip to Washington, D.C.

EAST LONGMEADOW – East Longmeadow Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Gordon Smith approached the School Committee with a proposal to relinquish control of 19 acres of Heritage Park. Smith explained that at a 1958 Town Meeting, a portion of Heritage Park was designated as under the control of the school...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
thereminder.com

Senior Picnic returns to Summit View Pavilion

HOLYOKE – On Sept. 16 the Holyoke Council on Aging hosted its annual senior picnic at the Summit View Pavilion. During the picnic seniors were treated to burgers on the grill and had the opportunity to meet with local officials including Mayor Joshua Garcia and City Councilor David Bartley.
HOLYOKE, MA
WUPE

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Monson School Committee updates phone policy

MONSON – After several discussions and presentations regarding the implementation of a new cell phone policy at Monson High School, a survey determined that parents and families are not in favor of the proposed plan. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Monson High School Principal Matthew Sullivan shared...
MONSON, MA

