Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
thereminder.com
Chicopee City Council analyzes updates to SilverBrick and Cabotville Mill
CHICOPEE – Roughly six months since SilverBrick was forced to close operations at Cabotville Mill, the City Council received updates on the industry space during its Sept. 20 meeting. Background. Tenants of the 165 Front St. complex were suddenly informed of the space’s immediate closure on March 1, with...
thereminder.com
Ludlow School Committee, Board of Selectmen discuss budget
LUDLOW – The Board of Selectmen and School Committee came together during a joint meeting on Sept. 20 to discuss the school budget. Select Board Chairman Antonio Goncalves said, “It was time for the two boards to be spending a little more time together. The school’s budget is a large portion of the town’s budget.”
thereminder.com
Longmeadow Select Board adopts new sewer rate plan, reconsiders EV charging cost
LONGMEADOW – The Longmeadow Select Board approved a new sewer rate structure presented by Vice Chair Mark Gold at its Sept. 19 meeting. Until now, residents have been charged for sewer usage based on the amount of water used – the general principle being that the water that comes into the house leaves through drains and is treated as sewer. There is a 220-unit cap in place, after which no more sewer usage will be charged in a single fiscal year. This model does not consider the water that is used to irrigate lawns, grow gardens and wash cars in the warm weather months. That water does not go through the sewer system.
Pittsfield Residents Can Temporarily Drop Off Yard Waste–What You Need To Know
Here's a question, Pittsfield: Are you wondering what to do with all those bags of raked leaves just sitting in your yard or worse, your garage? What about all those tree branches littering your lawn?. I have some great news to share! The city of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businesswest.com
South Hadley Utility’s Fiber Business Is a Fast-developing Story
Those are the words that any business owner or board of directors would love to hear regarding a specific project or undertaking. They are not heard often, to be sure, and they are being heard even less frequently, if at all, in these days of soaring inflation, supply-chain issues, and a workforce crisis.
thereminder.com
Chicopee Fire Department receives equipment approval, adds new captain
CHICOPEE – The City Council approved orders that will provide the Fire Department new equipment and add an additional captain to their complement during the council’s Sept. 20 meeting. Mayor John Vieau presented the items during his mayor’s orders. The mayor shared that he is appropriating $179,282 from...
thereminder.com
Mancini joins West Springfield School Committee as Garvey retires
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Former Town Councilor Robert “Bean” Mancini was sworn in as the newest member of the West Springfield School Committee on Sept. 19. He replaces former committee member William Garvey, who is moving to Vermont. Mancini is a regional manager at West Net, a distributor...
Hatfield farm holds groundbreaking to improve operations
ServiceNet's Prospect Meadow Farm in Hatfield held a ceremonial groundbreaking following a nearly $600,000 state grant to the farm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thereminder.com
Leonard House will ask for CPA funds for roof, other repairs
AGAWAM — “Anyone who owns an old home knows it’s constant upkeep and preservation,” said David Cecchi, a member of the board of the historic Captain Charles Leonard House at 663 Main St., Agawam. The house, which was built in 1805 as a stagecoach inn, later...
thereminder.com
School Committee receives updates on feasibility study
BELCHERTOWN – The Belchertown School Committee met on Sept. 20 and talked about an upcoming event and an update on the owner’s project manager for the Jabish Brook Middle School feasibility study. International Walk to School Day. On Oct. 12, Belchertown schools are teaming up with Safe Routes...
CSX railroad crossing calls forth comments from residents
A local railroad crossing has, for years now, been causing major traffic issues, prompting safety concerns among residents
Holyoke readies to distribute $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding
HOLYOKE — The Community Development Office seeks to award over $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to eligible recipients in the coming months. Alicia Zoeller, Community Development director, said the city received $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021. Half the ARPA money went to shovel-ready projects or public health initiatives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thereminder.com
West Springfield will vote on municipal fiber network Nov. 8
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “I’m going to move to approve the text of the ballot question proposed by the town attorney relative to establishing a municipal light plant pursuant to Mass. General Laws, Chapter 164, Section 35. And [to] place the question to the voters at a special municipal election to be held Nov. 8, 2022,” said Town Council President Edward Sullivan at the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
thereminder.com
Wilbraham Board of Selectmen give traffic safety solutions green light
WILBRAHAM – Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Tonya Capparello discussed traffic safety issues with the Board of Selectmen at its Sept. 26 meeting. The intersection between Nokomis Road and Boston Road/Route 20 was the first topic Capparello addressed. As she explained, drivers use Nokomis Road as a cut through between Boston Road and Main Street, to avoid the busy intersection of those two streets. Capparello said turning right onto the access road from Boston Road and from Boston Road onto the access road are both dangerous as the vegetation growing on the bank of Nine Mile Pond blocks visibility of oncoming traffic. She said the foliage is fast growing and difficult to reach, making cutting it back onerous.
westernmassnews.com
City Councilor seeks to use old Friendly’s building on Sumner Ave. for nearby school
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A building in Springfield has remained vacant since the Friendly’s restaurant closed. Now, the city is considering purchasing it to use for a nearby school. The old Friendly’s restaurant sits on Sumner Avenue in Springfield, right next to Sumner Avenue Elementary School. Right now, that...
thereminder.com
Springfield makes progress on unfunded pension liability
SPRINGFIELD – Labeled in the past as “the monster under the bed of municipal government” by City Council President Jesse Lederman, the city’s unfunded employee pension obligations continue to be a focal point of the council and city leadership. During a Sept. 13 Audit Subcommittee meeting, the council learned that the city is making steady progress with the unfunded liability.
thereminder.com
ELPS considers Heritage Park land, field trip to Washington, D.C.
EAST LONGMEADOW – East Longmeadow Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Gordon Smith approached the School Committee with a proposal to relinquish control of 19 acres of Heritage Park. Smith explained that at a 1958 Town Meeting, a portion of Heritage Park was designated as under the control of the school...
thereminder.com
Senior Picnic returns to Summit View Pavilion
HOLYOKE – On Sept. 16 the Holyoke Council on Aging hosted its annual senior picnic at the Summit View Pavilion. During the picnic seniors were treated to burgers on the grill and had the opportunity to meet with local officials including Mayor Joshua Garcia and City Councilor David Bartley.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
thereminder.com
Monson School Committee updates phone policy
MONSON – After several discussions and presentations regarding the implementation of a new cell phone policy at Monson High School, a survey determined that parents and families are not in favor of the proposed plan. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Monson High School Principal Matthew Sullivan shared...
Comments / 0