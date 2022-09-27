LONGMEADOW – The Longmeadow Select Board approved a new sewer rate structure presented by Vice Chair Mark Gold at its Sept. 19 meeting. Until now, residents have been charged for sewer usage based on the amount of water used – the general principle being that the water that comes into the house leaves through drains and is treated as sewer. There is a 220-unit cap in place, after which no more sewer usage will be charged in a single fiscal year. This model does not consider the water that is used to irrigate lawns, grow gardens and wash cars in the warm weather months. That water does not go through the sewer system.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO