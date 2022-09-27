Read full article on original website
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in Montgomery County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be...
Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities
In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
Doylestown Jewish Deli, Restaurant Continues Operations to Create Namesake Dish for Recent Religious Holiday
The Doylestown eatery made a signature dish to celebrate the Jewish holiday. A Bucks County delicatessen and restaurant recently continued operations to create a signature dish for a major Jewish holiday. Matzah Balls, a recent addition to the Doylestown dining scene, has seemingly come back from their recent shuttering to...
Yardley-Makefield Fire Company Takes Home Awards for One of Their Old Trucks
The local fire company took home a major award for their old truck. A Bucks County fire company recently won awards for one of their antique trucks, a throwback to the area’s early years of fire safety. The Yardley-Makefield Fire Company took one of their Studebakers to the Relief...
buckscountyherald.com
Future of Conshohocken’s Fayette Street on tap as Borough Council seeks candidates for Main Street Overlay Task Force
Conshohocken’s Borough Council has spent the past few months preparing to form a Main Street Overlay Task Force that will study a possible zoning overlay along all or a portion of Fayette Street that would determine what type of businesses could operate and/or how properties could be redeveloped. On...
wlvr.org
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
Montgomery County Roundabouts Continue to Be the ‘Right’ Move for Traffic Safety
Roundabouts — those roadway circles that replace two-way trafficked intersections with right-hand turns — continue to make Montgomery County roads safer. Statewide data on their effectiveness were rounded up by reporter Jon Campisi at the Pottstown Patch. The roundabout in Lower Frederick Township was installed in 2009 after...
buckscountyherald.com
Transportation company expected to create hundreds of jobs in Falls Township
Falls Township and NorthPoint Development announced that a new distribution center is slated to open in fall 2023. Construction on the new 1,159,849-square-foot facility is currently underway at Keystone Trade Center. The distribution center is the latest example of the economic growth in Falls Township and is expected to employ a mix of full- and part-time team members.
Towns want state takeover of water utility after scathing report finds ongoing failures
The mayors of the four towns outside Trenton that get their water from the city’s utility called Wednesday for the state to take over its operations, following a report that again found multiple ongoing struggles in it providing safe drinking water. Several state representatives and the Mercer County executive...
phillyvoice.com
State park opens in Chester County as part of $45 million conservation investment
A large tract of land along Pennsylvania's southern border in Chester County has become one of three new state parks unveiled Tuesday by officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The $45 million investment marks the first expansion of the state's 121-park system since 2004. The tentatively-named Big...
sanatogapost.com
Workshop Shows Best Way to Divide Perennials
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Montgomery County master gardeners have scheduled a “Dividing Perennials Workshop” for Oct. 22 (2022; Saturday) from 9:30-11 a.m. at the county 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Rd. The class will include working with different types of perennials (at top and below), such as hostas, day lilies, asters, bee balm, irises and cone flowers.
sanatogapost.com
New State Park Planned for Chester County
HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
This Bucks County High School Is Promoting STEM-Based Activities for Girls This Fall
The school is helping female students learn skills in the STEM field. A Bucks County high school is offering STEM-based activities for its female students this coming October. Staff writers at Lower Bucks Times wrote about the upcoming event. Archbishop Wood High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster,...
vista.today
When Phoenixville Couple Left Free Flowers on Their Front Porch, They Didn’t Expect Such Poppy-ular Results
After Rob and Jen Jones placed extra flowers on the porch of their Phoenixville home for anyone to take in the summer of 2017, a few kind neighbors left payments in exchange for the otherwise-free bouquets. The husband and wife soon realized the potential that sat before them, and it...
This Bucks County Property, Surrounded by Farmland, Has Just Hit the Market for $2.9 Million
The Bucks County home is a unique find for those looking for a regal place to stay. A beautiful home in the Bucks County area that sits on private farmland has hit the housing market for a pretty penny. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the property for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Cozy Up to the Best Fireside Dining in Montgomery County
With the summer heat far in the background and unlikely to return, it’s ideal weather for alfresco dining, especially at locations with fire features. Here are some restaurants in Montgomery Country with fire pits and fireplaces where diners can cozy up for drinks, conversation, and ideal fall Instagram pictures.
Big-Pharma GSK Announces First Woman CFO; She Arrives as ‘Highly Experienced’ Leader
Julie Brown, GSK's first female CFO.Image via The Princes A4S at YouTube. Big Pharma company GSK — which has a multi-site presence in Montgomery County (King of Prussia, Conshohocken, and Collegeville) — has announced its first female CFO. Burberry executive Julie Brown is set to replace Iain Mackay, who is retiring in May. John George covered the new hire in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
New businesses, expansions coming to Lower Bucks
From a major redevelopment near the Oxford Valley Mall to new openings in a Bensalem shopping plaza, big and small changes alike are forthcoming in the Lower Bucks County business community. Restaurants and retail coming to Oxford Valley Mall area. During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Middletown Township board of...
22 Businesses That Should Come to Bucks County, Pa. in 2022
Nestled between Philadelphia and Central Jersey, Bucks County, Pa. is home to a ton of great local businesses that we love. But what chain restaurants and retailers is the area missing? I certainly had some opinions so I made a list. In an area (such as ours) that is constantly...
