Doylestown, PA

MONTCO.Today

Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars

In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities

In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
MORRISVILLE, PA
Doylestown, PA
Doylestown, PA
wlvr.org

Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students

NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
NAZARETH, PA
#Carryout
buckscountyherald.com

Transportation company expected to create hundreds of jobs in Falls Township

Falls Township and NorthPoint Development announced that a new distribution center is slated to open in fall 2023. Construction on the new 1,159,849-square-foot facility is currently underway at Keystone Trade Center. The distribution center is the latest example of the economic growth in Falls Township and is expected to employ a mix of full- and part-time team members.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Workshop Shows Best Way to Divide Perennials

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Montgomery County master gardeners have scheduled a “Dividing Perennials Workshop” for Oct. 22 (2022; Saturday) from 9:30-11 a.m. at the county 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Rd. The class will include working with different types of perennials (at top and below), such as hostas, day lilies, asters, bee balm, irises and cone flowers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

New State Park Planned for Chester County

HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Big-Pharma GSK Announces First Woman CFO; She Arrives as ‘Highly Experienced’ Leader

Julie Brown, GSK's first female CFO.Image via The Princes A4S at YouTube. Big Pharma company GSK — which has a multi-site presence in Montgomery County (King of Prussia, Conshohocken, and Collegeville) — has announced its first female CFO. Burberry executive Julie Brown is set to replace Iain Mackay, who is retiring in May. John George covered the new hire in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

