The Lebanon City Council Monday night voted to uphold a Zoning and Planning Commission decision against a permit for a Cowboy Church downtown. The Zoning and Planning Commission last month decided against a conditional use permit that would have allowed the church to locate in a building at 200 West Commercial Street. The Downtown Business District had indicated it did not want the church to affect any new development in the district. Councilman Ken Eldridge said there was currently a lack of retail property downtown. For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO