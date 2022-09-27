Read full article on original website
morgancountypress.com
Stevens Retires From Health Center
Stephanie Stevens holds a clock she was given Monday, Sept. 26 as a retirement gift at the Morgan County Health Center in Versailles. She has worked at the center 27 years in various capacities including in the prenatal clinic, as a communicable disease nurse, emergency planning, EPI specialist, and nursing supervisor. “I love hearing her stories about the past! She is so knowledgeable and will definitely be missed,” said Morgan County Health Center Assistant Administrator Stefanie Pryor. (submitted photo)
Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility
Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO to Hold Unclaimed Property Auction Next Week
(MISSOURINET) – Coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Those are the types of items you can find on Missouri’s unclaimed property auction next week in Columbia. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says a one-thousand-dollar bill with President Grover Cleveland and a 500-dollar-bill with President William McKinley will be auctioned off…
Longtime Sedalia 200 Faculty Member Passes Away
It is with great sadness that we report Parkview Elementary School counselor Pam Crafton has passed away unexpectedly. The entire Sedalia 200 community extends our sincere condolences to her family and friends. District counselors are available to aid grieving students and staff members. Ms. Crafton started her Sedalia 200 career...
krcgtv.com
Menu prices increase at Columbia restaurants as inflation numbers continue to climb
COLUMBIA — Inflation forced some Mid-Missouri restaurant owners to raise their menu prices Tuesday. Increasing costs of gas, labor, food, and supplies dipped into profit margins. Columbia restaurant managers said they had no choice but to raise their menu prices as inflation took its toll on profits. Food suppliers...
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
KRMS Radio
State’s Annual Request For Christmas Tree Donation Draws Backlash At The Lake
There’s been listener reaction to news that The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to state residents to provide a Christmas Tree for the Governor’s mansion lawn. The agency has announced it’s seeking a 30 to 40 foot eastern white pine, Norway spruce, or eastern red cedar and...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
lakeexpo.com
Jacob's Cave Fall Swapping Days Returns This Weekend
The eclectic and ever-interesting Jacob’s Cave Fall Swapping Days are this weekend. Missouri’s largest swap meet gives folks from all over a chance to get a deal on everything from sheep to antiques, guns to guinea pigs!. Come to buy or to just look at everything the swap...
Laclede Record
Council says no to Downtown Cowboy Church Location
The Lebanon City Council Monday night voted to uphold a Zoning and Planning Commission decision against a permit for a Cowboy Church downtown. The Zoning and Planning Commission last month decided against a conditional use permit that would have allowed the church to locate in a building at 200 West Commercial Street. The Downtown Business District had indicated it did not want the church to affect any new development in the district. Councilman Ken Eldridge said there was currently a lack of retail property downtown. For more on this story see the LCR.
‘Every day I cry’: Missouri man searches for late wife’s wedding rings
An ambulance rushed his wife to the emergency room at a Missouri hospital. That's the last place he remembers seeing her wedding rings.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble profiles Mexico, Fulton hospital closures on 939 the Eagle
Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble has written extensively about the impact of the hospital closures in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton for “Kaiser Health News.” The two hospitals closed in March, and both communities have large elderly populations. Kaiser joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying the hospitals remain closed and that employees aren’t getting paid. The title of her scathing new article is “Patients for Profit: how private equity hijacked health care”:
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into buildings in Lake of the Ozarks
An Eldon man is sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into multiple businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jarod Long, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree property damage in July. On Wednesday, Long was sentenced to four years in prison on each count. Long was...
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach drug fugitive arrested in Eldon home
An Osage Beach fugitive wanted on drug charges is tracked down to Miller County. The Eldon Police Department reports Nicholas Scott, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and one federal detainer for a narcotics violation. Eldon PD...
mykdkd.com
Henry Country Sheriff’s Report (9/29)
September 28, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 29, 2022. Public service in regards to sexual assault/ Report taken; Careless driving complaint in the 300 block of W 6th/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken; Check the well being in the 600 block of NE 1100/ HBO; Public serivce in regards to paper service/ Information give.
Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
morgancountypress.com
Morgan County Land Transfers 9-29-22
Clarence F. and Sandra E. Dains to Clarence F. and Sandra E. Dains trustees, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 16, township 40, range 16; and lot 15, Smiley Subdivision. Linda Mackenzie and Lynelle and Rob Paro to Linda Mackenzie, Lynelle and Toni Paro, Laci Schulte, and Mandi Greeno,...
