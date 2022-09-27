ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
morgancountypress.com

Stevens Retires From Health Center

Stephanie Stevens holds a clock she was given Monday, Sept. 26 as a retirement gift at the Morgan County Health Center in Versailles. She has worked at the center 27 years in various capacities including in the prenatal clinic, as a communicable disease nurse, emergency planning, EPI specialist, and nursing supervisor. “I love hearing her stories about the past! She is so knowledgeable and will definitely be missed,” said Morgan County Health Center Assistant Administrator Stefanie Pryor. (submitted photo)
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility

Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

MO to Hold Unclaimed Property Auction Next Week

(MISSOURINET) – Coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Those are the types of items you can find on Missouri’s unclaimed property auction next week in Columbia. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says a one-thousand-dollar bill with President Grover Cleveland and a 500-dollar-bill with President William McKinley will be auctioned off…
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Longtime Sedalia 200 Faculty Member Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we report Parkview Elementary School counselor Pam Crafton has passed away unexpectedly. The entire Sedalia 200 community extends our sincere condolences to her family and friends. District counselors are available to aid grieving students and staff members. Ms. Crafton started her Sedalia 200 career...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Morgan County, MO
Government
City
Stover, MO
County
Morgan County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover

Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Security#Food Distribution#Hunger Action Month#Food For Morgan County#The Food Bank For Central
abc17news.com

Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Jacob's Cave Fall Swapping Days Returns This Weekend

The eclectic and ever-interesting Jacob’s Cave Fall Swapping Days are this weekend. Missouri’s largest swap meet gives folks from all over a chance to get a deal on everything from sheep to antiques, guns to guinea pigs!. Come to buy or to just look at everything the swap...
VERSAILLES, MO
Laclede Record

Council says no to Downtown Cowboy Church Location

The Lebanon City Council Monday night voted to uphold a Zoning and Planning Commission decision against a permit for a Cowboy Church downtown. The Zoning and Planning Commission last month decided against a conditional use permit that would have allowed the church to locate in a building at 200 West Commercial Street. The Downtown Business District had indicated it did not want the church to affect any new development in the district. Councilman Ken Eldridge said there was currently a lack of retail property downtown. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble profiles Mexico, Fulton hospital closures on 939 the Eagle

Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble has written extensively about the impact of the hospital closures in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton for “Kaiser Health News.” The two hospitals closed in March, and both communities have large elderly populations. Kaiser joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying the hospitals remain closed and that employees aren’t getting paid. The title of her scathing new article is “Patients for Profit: how private equity hijacked health care”:
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach drug fugitive arrested in Eldon home

An Osage Beach fugitive wanted on drug charges is tracked down to Miller County. The Eldon Police Department reports Nicholas Scott, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and one federal detainer for a narcotics violation. Eldon PD...
ELDON, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry Country Sheriff’s Report (9/29)

September 28, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 29, 2022. Public service in regards to sexual assault/ Report taken; Careless driving complaint in the 300 block of W 6th/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken; Check the well being in the 600 block of NE 1100/ HBO; Public serivce in regards to paper service/ Information give.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
morgancountypress.com

Morgan County Land Transfers 9-29-22

Clarence F. and Sandra E. Dains to Clarence F. and Sandra E. Dains trustees, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 16, township 40, range 16; and lot 15, Smiley Subdivision. Linda Mackenzie and Lynelle and Rob Paro to Linda Mackenzie, Lynelle and Toni Paro, Laci Schulte, and Mandi Greeno,...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy