Ballou remembered by royalty, follow Pumpkin Show volunteers

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Show lost a key contributor less than a month out of the 2015 with the passing of longtime trustee Linda Ballou.

Ballou, 77, was a key member of both the Circleville Pumpkin Show member and the Ohio Festivals and Events Association where she was a lifetime member. She held many duties in her 45 years as a volunteer trustee with the Pumpkin Show including overseeing baked goods, the Miss Pumpkin Show Contest and representing the Pumpkin Show on the OFEA board.

“Linda has been a longtime dedicated and served many roles with the Pumpkin Show,” Barry Keller, vice president of the Pumpkin Show, said. “She was the person that took the queens to the various parades and was the escort to those parades. She was the representative of the pumpkin show across the state in a lot of different capacities. She was a leader in their organization as well as the pumpkin show. She will be greatly missed.”

Rob Febes, fellow trustee who worked with Ballou with the Miss Pumpkin Show Contest and is taking it over this year, said he would be lost without her.

“She changed my life and was an amazing role model for myself, my daughters as well as all the Royalty you welcomed into her world, and I am forever grateful,” he said.

Ballou’s daughter, Dawn Meyers, remembered her this week as someone who loved the Pumpkin Show.

“She would always say that her blood ran orange,” Meyers said. “Everyone loved her and no one had a bad word to say about her. She loved the Pumpkin Show to the fullest.”

Not only did her fellow volunteers react to the news, so did some of the girls that she shepherded across the state in her duties.

Allyson Withers, the 2019 Pumpkin Show First Attendant, said Ballou was a memorable part of “the best year and experience” of her life and who was looking forward to seeing her at this year’s show.

“She drove us absolutely everywhere, and while she was a quiet woman, she would say something now and then that made us laugh until our sides hurt,” Withers said. “She was the sweetest woman ever, and made sure we were taken care of on the road. She has been helping with the Pumpkin Show Queens for quite some time now, and I’m very grateful to have known her.”

Paige Kirby, 2016’s Miss Pumpkin Show, also shared a tribute to Ballou.

“Linda Ballou loved the pumpkin show and Ohio festivals more than anyone I’ve ever known,” Kirby wrote in a post she shared with the Herald. “To some it may seem silly but to the many Pumpkin Show queens she had, it was inspiring. I hope there is a crown for you up in heaven, Linda.”