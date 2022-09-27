ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
augustaceo.com

Augusta Tech Student Alina Walls Named Oberndorf Lifeline Completion Scholar

Alina Walls, an Augusta Technical College student, has been named an Oberndorf Scholar by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has received a $1,000 scholarship. The Oberndorf Lifeline to Completion Scholarship helps Phi Theta Kappa members overcome unanticipated financial barriers preventing the completion of their first college credential, associate degree, or certificate. Walls is one of eight students selected internationally to receive the award.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
augustaceo.com

Augusta Welcomes Walter Cade Jr. Southeast Regional Workshop

The Laymen Auxiliary of the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Ga. Inc. will host the National Baptist Convention Laymen Movement, 24th Walter Cade Jr. Southeast Regional Workshop at the Augusta Marriott and Convention Center, Oct. 7-9. This conference will bring lay men, lay women and youth from the states of...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Augusta family advances on episode of Family Feud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta family featured on Family Feud won on their first night of the show. Our morning team got another exclusive preview of the family's second night on the show. Catch new episodes of Family Feud weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Augusta Cigar Club opens on Broad Street

A new upscale bar and cigar lounge is opening in Augusta. The Augusta Cigar Club, located at 722 Broad St. in downtown Augusta, opened its doors to the public during a soft opening on Friday, Sept. 23. Inside the lounge is a bar with TVs and live jazz music playing...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson Talks With Mike Meyers

My friend Michael Meyers took the chair Tuesday for a great interview with Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson. Interesting insight on the hunt for the city’s next administrator, and how the city commission is handling the ever-growing problem of the clusters of homeless people around the Washington Road and I-20 interchange.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetology
WJBF

City of Augusta holding “Fall In Love” photo contest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is capturing the essence of the autumn season by hosting the “Fall In Love” photo contest. Augusta residence are encouraged to take their best picture of the fall season and enter it into the contest. Here is how to enter: Photo must be taken in Augusta, Georgia […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
augustaceo.com

Film Augusta Announces Special Screening of APPLEWOOD

Film Augusta is pleased to announce the producers of locally-made thriller APPLEWOOD are offering a private, invitation-only screening event to include local media on Monday, October 3. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. The director and members of the production team, cast and crew will be available prior to the screening in the lobby for interviews and photos. Members of media are required to RSVP to Nik Wilets for this event.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

9am Mornings: Augusta family to compete on Family Feud tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta family will be featured on an all-new episode of Family Feud tonight. Our morning team got an exclusive sneak preview ahead of Tuesday night's show. You can catch Family Feud tonight and every weeknight at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
augustaceo.com

Augusta Library Annual Star Wars Reads Event is Back In Person

The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System will host their annual Star Wars Reads Day on Saturday, October 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Headquarters Branch (823 Telfair St., Augusta). The library’s Star Wars Reads encourages readers to explore works that will allow them to use their imagination...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Fire leads to power outage along Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire Thursday at a business on Peach Orchard Road led to a power outage in the area. The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. at a business at 2609 Peach Orchard Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. Most of the attention seemed to be focused on a self-storage business that’s in a former hardware store.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
Recycling Today

Bridgestone radial tire plant earns ISCC Plus recognition

Bridgestone Americas, Nashville, Tennessee, has announced that its Aiken County, South Carolina, passenger/light truck radial tire manufacturing plant has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials in its products. The plant uses bio, bio-circular and circular-based material in its...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
augustaceo.com

9th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive

The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with Complete Game, are excited to announce the 9th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive FREE Baseball Clinic in memory of Terry Childers Sr. on Saturday, October 29th from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm. “We are honored to...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy