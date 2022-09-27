Read full article on original website
augustaceo.com
Augusta Tech Student Alina Walls Named Oberndorf Lifeline Completion Scholar
Alina Walls, an Augusta Technical College student, has been named an Oberndorf Scholar by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has received a $1,000 scholarship. The Oberndorf Lifeline to Completion Scholarship helps Phi Theta Kappa members overcome unanticipated financial barriers preventing the completion of their first college credential, associate degree, or certificate. Walls is one of eight students selected internationally to receive the award.
WRDW-TV
Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
WRDW-TV
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
augustaceo.com
Augusta Welcomes Walter Cade Jr. Southeast Regional Workshop
The Laymen Auxiliary of the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Ga. Inc. will host the National Baptist Convention Laymen Movement, 24th Walter Cade Jr. Southeast Regional Workshop at the Augusta Marriott and Convention Center, Oct. 7-9. This conference will bring lay men, lay women and youth from the states of...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta family advances on episode of Family Feud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta family featured on Family Feud won on their first night of the show. Our morning team got another exclusive preview of the family's second night on the show. Catch new episodes of Family Feud weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
The Post and Courier
Augusta Cigar Club opens on Broad Street
A new upscale bar and cigar lounge is opening in Augusta. The Augusta Cigar Club, located at 722 Broad St. in downtown Augusta, opened its doors to the public during a soft opening on Friday, Sept. 23. Inside the lounge is a bar with TVs and live jazz music playing...
wgac.com
Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson Talks With Mike Meyers
My friend Michael Meyers took the chair Tuesday for a great interview with Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson. Interesting insight on the hunt for the city’s next administrator, and how the city commission is handling the ever-growing problem of the clusters of homeless people around the Washington Road and I-20 interchange.
City of Augusta holding “Fall In Love” photo contest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is capturing the essence of the autumn season by hosting the “Fall In Love” photo contest. Augusta residence are encouraged to take their best picture of the fall season and enter it into the contest. Here is how to enter: Photo must be taken in Augusta, Georgia […]
WRDW-TV
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
augustaceo.com
Film Augusta Announces Special Screening of APPLEWOOD
Film Augusta is pleased to announce the producers of locally-made thriller APPLEWOOD are offering a private, invitation-only screening event to include local media on Monday, October 3. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. The director and members of the production team, cast and crew will be available prior to the screening in the lobby for interviews and photos. Members of media are required to RSVP to Nik Wilets for this event.
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Augusta family to compete on Family Feud tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta family will be featured on an all-new episode of Family Feud tonight. Our morning team got an exclusive sneak preview ahead of Tuesday night's show. You can catch Family Feud tonight and every weeknight at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
augustaceo.com
Augusta Library Annual Star Wars Reads Event is Back In Person
The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System will host their annual Star Wars Reads Day on Saturday, October 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Headquarters Branch (823 Telfair St., Augusta). The library’s Star Wars Reads encourages readers to explore works that will allow them to use their imagination...
Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
Commissioners question trees cut down at the Augusta Common
There's dirt where four trees once stood in the Augusta Common, city leaders saying they didn't know about it until the complaints started.
WRDW-TV
Fire leads to power outage along Peach Orchard Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire Thursday at a business on Peach Orchard Road led to a power outage in the area. The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. at a business at 2609 Peach Orchard Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. Most of the attention seemed to be focused on a self-storage business that’s in a former hardware store.
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
IRONMAN 70.3 participant dies during swim portion of triathlon, identity released
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A participant of last weekend’s Ironman 70.3 Triathlon has died. The Richmond County Coroner has identified the victim as 44-year old Evelyn Lopez of Miami, Florida. Lopez was competing in the 2022 Ironman Triathlon when she became unresponsive during her swim Sunday morning. She was pulled from the water by rescue team […]
Recycling Today
Bridgestone radial tire plant earns ISCC Plus recognition
Bridgestone Americas, Nashville, Tennessee, has announced that its Aiken County, South Carolina, passenger/light truck radial tire manufacturing plant has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials in its products. The plant uses bio, bio-circular and circular-based material in its...
augustaceo.com
9th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive
The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with Complete Game, are excited to announce the 9th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive FREE Baseball Clinic in memory of Terry Childers Sr. on Saturday, October 29th from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm. “We are honored to...
