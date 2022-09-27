Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Scientists studying fatal muscle wasting disease make significant discovery
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is caused by a genetic mutation and affects one in every 5,000 boys born. Because the affected gene is on the X chromosome, girls are carriers of the mutant gene but develop the disease only very rarely (one in about 50 million). Children with the condition...
Phys.org
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Breakthrough Against COVID-19: Antibodies Identified That May Make Coronavirus Vaccines Unnecessary
Tel Aviv University scientists have isolated two antibodies that neutralize all known strains of COVID-19 – including Omicron – with up to 95% efficiency. The researchers: Targeted treatment with antibodies and their delivery to the body in high concentrations may serve as an effective substitute for vaccines, especially for at-risk populations such as those with weakened immune systems. By using antibody treatment, it is possible that the need to provide repeated booster shots to the entire population every time a new variant emerges will be eliminated.
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
IN THIS ARTICLE
neurology.org
Discriminating Between Papilledema and Optic Disc Drusen Using 3D Structural Analysis of the Optic Nerve Head
Background and Objectives: The distinction of papilledema from other optic nerve head (ONH) lesions mimicking papilledema, such as optic disc drusen (ODD), can be difficult in clinical practice. We aimed: (1) To develop a deep learning algorithm to automatically identify major structures of the optic nerve head (ONH) in three dimensional (3D) optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans; (2) To exploit such information to robustly differentiate among ODD, papilledema, and healthy ONHs.
Nature.com
Control of spin current and antiferromagnetic moments via topological surface state
Antiferromagnetic materials, which have ordered but alternating magnetic moments, exhibit fast spin dynamics and produce negligible stray fields, and could be used to build high-density, high-speed memory devices with low power consumption. However, the efficient electrical detection and manipulation of antiferromagnetic moments is challenging. Here we show that the spin current and antiferromagnetic moments in the topological insulator/antiferromagnetic insulator bilayer (Bi,Sb)2Te3/Î±-Fe2O3 can be controlled via topological surface states. In particular, the orientation of the antiferromagnetic moments in Î±-Fe2O3 can modulate the spin current reflection at the bilayer interface. In turn, the spin current can control the moment rotation in the antiferromagnetic insulator by means of a giant spin"“orbit torque generated by the topological surface state. The required threshold switching current density is 3.5"‰Ã—"‰106"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at room temperature, which is one order of magnitude smaller than that required in heavy-metal/antiferromagnetic insulator systems.
Nature.com
A universal similarity based approach for predictive uncertainty quantification in materials science
Immense effort has been exerted in the materials informatics community towards enhancing the accuracy of machine learning (ML) models; however, the uncertainty quantification (UQ) of state-of-the-art algorithms also demands further development. Most prominent UQ methods are model-specific or are related to the ensembles of models; therefore, there is a need to develop a universal technique that can be readily applied to a single model from a diverse set of ML algorithms. In this study, we suggest a new UQ measure known as the Î”-metric to address this issue. The presented quantitative criterion was inspired by the k-nearest neighbor approach adopted for applicability domain estimation in chemoinformatics. It surpasses several UQ methods in accurately ranking the predictive errors and could be considered a low-cost option for a more advanced deep ensemble strategy. We also evaluated the performance of the presented UQ measure on various classes of materials, ML algorithms, and types of input features, thus demonstrating its universality.
neurology.org
Clinical Reasoning: Patient With Prior Spinal Cord Injury Who Developed Altered Mental Status After a Fall
An 18-year-old male with a history of complete traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI) at C5-C7 three years prior presented with unresponsiveness and hypoxia after a fall. There were no overt signs of bruising or swelling. After extensive and unrevealing initial workup, MRI brain without contrast showed numerous diffusely scattered punctate foci of diffusion restriction and evidence of numerous microhemorrhages. A full body skeletal survey revealed mildly impacted, nondisplaced, incomplete fractures in the distal femoral metaphyses bilaterally. This case presentation discusses specific considerations for patients with SCI, reviewing the differential diagnosis, workup and management of altered mental status after minor falls or other trauma in this population.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Freethink
Newly discovered antibody neutralizes all variants of the coronavirus
Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and the Duke University School of Medicine have identified a new COVID-19 antibody that is capable of neutralizing every known variant of the coronavirus. Key to its potential is that, although the new antibody attacks the virus’ notorious spike protein, it does so in...
neurology.org
Air Pollution Associated With Incident Stroke, Poststroke Cardiovascular Events, and Death: A Trajectory Analysis of a Prospective Cohort
Methods: We retrieved 318,752 participants from the UK Biobank. The annual concentrations of air pollution [particulate matter (PM2.5, PMcoarse, PM10 and PM2.5 absorbance), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and nitrogen oxides (NOx)] were estimated through land-use regressions. A multi-state regression model was employed to investigate the effects of air pollution on each stage of the progression of stroke.
neurology.org
Efficacy, Tolerability, and Retention of Antiseizure Medications in PRRT2-Associated Infantile Epilepsy
Background and Objectives Pathogenic variants in PRRT2, encoding for the proline-rich transmembrane protein 2, were identified as the main cause of self-limiting sporadic and familial infantile epilepsy. Reported data on treatment response to antiseizure medications (ASMs) in defined monogenic epilepsies are limited. The aim of this study was to evaluate the treatment response of ASMs in children with monogenic PRRT2-associated infantile epilepsy.
neurology.org
Impact of Amyloid and Tau PET on Changes in Diagnosis and Patient Management
Background and Objectives: Previous studies have evaluated the diagnostic effect of amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) in selected research cohorts. However, these studies did not assess the clinical impact of the combination of amyloid and tau PETs. Our objective was to evaluate the association of the combination of two PETs with changes in diagnosis, treatment, and management in a memory clinic cohort.
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
globalspec.com
Study: Methamphetamine retention on household surfaces depends on surface material
In a bid to better detect low concentrations of methamphetamine on household surfaces, researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) Limited, Mt. Albert Science Centre, New Zealand, have determined that methamphetamine retention is dependent upon the material of surfaces. To improve the detection of low concentrations of...
scitechdaily.com
Ancient DNA Reveals Comprehensive Genomic History of the “Cradle of Civilization”
A comprehensive genomic history of the so-called “Southern Arc,” a region spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia and long considered to be the “cradle of Western civilization,” is presented across three new scientific studies by Iosif Lazaridis, David Reich, and colleagues. In the analysis, which examined...
How Well Do the New COVID-19 Boosters Work? Scientists Don’t Really Know Yet
Federal regulators authorized new booster COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer for people ages 12 and older. The bivalent boosters target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron variants that are responsible for most U.S. cases now. The updated vaccines were authorized based on animal studies...
Scientists urge top publisher to withdraw faulty climate study
A fundamentally flawed study claiming that scientific evidence of a climate crisis is lacking should be withdrawn from the peer-reviewed journal in which it was published, top climate scientists have told AFP. Appearing earlier this year in The European Physical Journal Plus, published by Springer Nature, the study purports to review data on possible changes in the frequency or intensity of rainfall, cyclones, tornadoes, droughts and other extreme weather events. The peer-reviewed paper by four Italian scientists appeared in January 2022 in one of the more than 2,000 journals published by Springer Nature, one of the most prestigious science publishers in the world.
Comments / 0