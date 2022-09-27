Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
High folic acid supplementation associated with higher rates of COVID-19 infections and mortality
People in the United Kingdom with folic acid prescriptions were 1.5 times more likely to get COVID-19. They were also 2.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to the control group. Those are the findings of a new study from UC Davis Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
Healthline
Fatty Liver Disease and Diabetes: What’s the Connection?
Living with diabetes can increase the risk of various complications, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this condition, excess fat builds up in the liver. Around. of people in the United States have NAFLD. But for adults who live with both obesity and type 2 diabetes, the estimates are...
neurology.org
MRI Visible Perivascular Spaces and Risk of Incident Dementia: The Framingham Heart Study
Background and objectives: Perivascular spaces (PVS) visible on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans may represent key aspects in the pathophysiology of stroke and dementia, including cerebral small vessel disease and glymphatic dysfunction. This study aimed to determine the association between MRI-visible PVS burden and the risk of incident dementia. Methods:...
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Systolic and Diastolic Heart Failure?
Heart failure occurs when your heart is unable to pump the amount of blood your body needs to keep you healthy. It can occur on the left or right side of the heart or on both sides. The left side is in charge of pumping oxygen-rich blood into your body,...
neurology.org
Air Pollution Associated With Incident Stroke, Poststroke Cardiovascular Events, and Death: A Trajectory Analysis of a Prospective Cohort
Methods: We retrieved 318,752 participants from the UK Biobank. The annual concentrations of air pollution [particulate matter (PM2.5, PMcoarse, PM10 and PM2.5 absorbance), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and nitrogen oxides (NOx)] were estimated through land-use regressions. A multi-state regression model was employed to investigate the effects of air pollution on each stage of the progression of stroke.
neurology.org
Clinical Reasoning: Patient With Prior Spinal Cord Injury Who Developed Altered Mental Status After a Fall
An 18-year-old male with a history of complete traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI) at C5-C7 three years prior presented with unresponsiveness and hypoxia after a fall. There were no overt signs of bruising or swelling. After extensive and unrevealing initial workup, MRI brain without contrast showed numerous diffusely scattered punctate foci of diffusion restriction and evidence of numerous microhemorrhages. A full body skeletal survey revealed mildly impacted, nondisplaced, incomplete fractures in the distal femoral metaphyses bilaterally. This case presentation discusses specific considerations for patients with SCI, reviewing the differential diagnosis, workup and management of altered mental status after minor falls or other trauma in this population.
neurology.org
Epilepsy Risk Following Bariatric Surgery for Weight Loss
Background and Objectives: A previous study reported finding that epilepsy risk is elevated following bariatric surgery for weight loss; however, this association has not been adequately explored. Our objectives were to (1) estimate the risk of epilepsy following bariatric surgery for weight loss relative to a non-surgical cohort of patients with an obesity diagnosis, and (2) identify epilepsy risk factors among bariatric surgery recipients.
Australia’s new Covid rules: isolation recommended but not required
From 14 October, people who test positive to Covid will no longer have to isolate, following a unanimous decision by national cabinet on Friday. The decision has divided epidemiologists, with some arguing it is safe to drop the mandatory requirements, while others say it will only increase cases. Here is...
verywellhealth.com
How Prediabetes Is Treated
Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. If prediabetes is not treated, it may progress into type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition associated with heart, nerve, eye, kidney, and blood vessel complications. This article addresses the management of prediabetes,...
neurology.org
Efficacy, Tolerability, and Retention of Antiseizure Medications in PRRT2-Associated Infantile Epilepsy
Background and Objectives Pathogenic variants in PRRT2, encoding for the proline-rich transmembrane protein 2, were identified as the main cause of self-limiting sporadic and familial infantile epilepsy. Reported data on treatment response to antiseizure medications (ASMs) in defined monogenic epilepsies are limited. The aim of this study was to evaluate the treatment response of ASMs in children with monogenic PRRT2-associated infantile epilepsy.
Healthline
What Is a Thyroid Nodule Biopsy?
A thyroid nodule biopsy is a procedure that removes a small piece of tissue from the thyroid gland for testing. It helps your doctor determine if the nodule is benign (noncancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Your thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of your neck. Its function...
