Important Building Code Hearings Coming to Yakima Sept. 29-30
The Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) says code hearings scheduled for this week in Yakima are going to determine home costs for buyers for some time. Washington State Building Code Council holding hearings in Yakima. If you're a prospective home buyer, or thinking about having one built, you might...
5 of Washington State’s Most Deadly Roads Are Close to Tri-Cities
One Of Washington State's Deadliest Road Is Right Next To The Tri-Cities. In 2019, there were over 1,000 fatal car accidents in Washington State. While this number is down from 2018, it's still a tragedy for the families and communities affected by these crashes. Do You Recognize Any Of These...
Oregon DEQ Fines Lamb Weston
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the Lamb Weston potato processing facility in Hermiston $127,800 for overapplying wastewater containing nitrogen to farmland and causing nitrate groundwater contamination in the Lower Umatilla Basin. Lamb Weston has a DEQ water quality permit that allows it to use the nitrogen-rich wastewater...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
Climate Change To Increase Stink Bug Numbers
(Pullman, WA) -- Climate change is expected to increase the number of stink bugs in Washington. Research at Washington State University finds an increase in temperatures and changes in precipitation will help populations of the brown marmorated stink bug grow. The stink bug originated in Asia and has now spread to 46 states. They can cause major damage to agricultural crops. Some states, including Washington, use a natural predator, the Samurai Wasp, to attack the eggs of the stink bug and reduce their population.
WA State Claims Racial Inequality in 2022 Home Ownership
According to a report released by the Washington State Department of Commerce, there is a large disparity between the number of homes owned by non-minority, or white families, and black, indigenous, Hispanic and other minorities. DOC claims 140K minorities would need to buy a home to make it even. According...
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395
(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington
October is right around the corner. In Tri-Cities Washington that means different things to other parts of the country. Here are 12 great things to look forward to this October in the Columbia Basin. 12 Great Things About October In Tri-Cities Washington. These are the things to look forward to...
Is Happy Hour Finally Coming Back In Tri-Cities Washington?
The pandemic happened and all of the sudden no happy hour specials were anywhere. At first it was because nothing was open for inside seating. Even after things started to open up, most places did not return their happy hour specials. Now that things are less impacted by Covid-19, are "Happy Hours" finally returning? Where are they?
