Vogue
Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits
From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
Nicky Hilton Goes Wild in Leopard Cutout Dress and Sharp Pumps at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation
Nicky Hilton brought truly wild style to New York Fashion Week while attending Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation. Hilton entered the Highline Stages for the occasion in a metallic midi-length dress. The “365 Style” author’s pleated style featured a flowing skirt, as well as draped sleeves and two side cutouts that knotted in the center to create a plunging neckline. Giving the piece a wild finish was an allover leopard print, creating a single punchy statement. When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for a glamorous and chic finish to her outfit with a pair of black pumps. Her glossy patent leather...
6 Fall Accessory Staples to Complete Your Outfits
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Although new clothing is crucial for fall, the accessories are what you need to invest in. Stick with your staple pieces and team your looks with a fun handbag or necklace to elevate the ensemble and take […]
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
I’m a style pro – there are 3 fashion mistakes that are adding years to your age & what to do instead
YOU never have to feel like you need to follow current fashion trends if you want to look younger than your age. One style expert explained that all you need to do to look younger is make these three simple adjustments. Chi Li is the owner of the YouTube channel...
Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. The burning question is, how does one rock this trend if they are averse to ’80s fashion but still want to participate in...
Nature’s Wild Ideas by Kristy Hamilton review – brilliant biomimcry
What do a beetle’s backside, a lotus leaf and a giraffe’s leg have in common? As science journalist Kristy Hamilton explains in her delightful first book, all three have inspired human engineers to solve complex problems. The rear-end of a Namib desert beetle sports small bumps that encourage...
