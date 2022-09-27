Biallelic COX10 Mutations and PMP22 Deletion in a Family With Leigh Syndrome and Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsy

Read full article on original website
Impact of Amyloid and Tau PET on Changes in Diagnosis and Patient Management
Background and Objectives: Previous studies have evaluated the diagnostic effect of amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) in selected research cohorts. However, these studies did not assess the clinical impact of the combination of amyloid and tau PETs. Our objective was to evaluate the association of the combination of two PETs with changes in diagnosis, treatment, and management in a memory clinic cohort.
Epilepsy Risk Following Bariatric Surgery for Weight Loss
Background and Objectives: A previous study reported finding that epilepsy risk is elevated following bariatric surgery for weight loss; however, this association has not been adequately explored. Our objectives were to (1) estimate the risk of epilepsy following bariatric surgery for weight loss relative to a non-surgical cohort of patients with an obesity diagnosis, and (2) identify epilepsy risk factors among bariatric surgery recipients.
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Baby paternity mystery solved after infant revealed to have webbed toes like his biological father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My great-grandmother worked as the sole midwife in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean in the 1920s. She was a young widow in her early thirties who already had five children when her husband passed away.
Discriminating Between Papilledema and Optic Disc Drusen Using 3D Structural Analysis of the Optic Nerve Head
Background and Objectives: The distinction of papilledema from other optic nerve head (ONH) lesions mimicking papilledema, such as optic disc drusen (ODD), can be difficult in clinical practice. We aimed: (1) To develop a deep learning algorithm to automatically identify major structures of the optic nerve head (ONH) in three dimensional (3D) optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans; (2) To exploit such information to robustly differentiate among ODD, papilledema, and healthy ONHs.
