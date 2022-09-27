Judge rules Texas attorney general does not have to appear at hearing on abortion lawsuit after affidavit alleges he ran from person serving subpoena

Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Jury seated in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
A jury has been seated in the seditious conspiracy trial against five leaders of the Oath Keepers. There are 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine men and seven women. The jurors will be sworn in Monday morning. Opening statements also will begin Monday. The five defendants -- Stewart Rhodes,...
KTEN.com
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month. Cannon nixed several aspects of...
KTEN.com
Trump attorney and adviser testified before Georgia grand jury investigating election interference
Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sought Epshteyn's testimony as part of her probe into efforts by Trump...
KTEN.com
'We see you, and we are with you': Justice Jackson says she is humbled by reactions since her appointment to Supreme Court
Hours after she was formally sworn in at the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a rousing speech at the Library of Congress, saying that since her appointment, she has been approached by people from "all walks of life" with what she called "a profound sense of pride in what feels to me like renewed ownership."
KTEN.com
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
To the editor: Ohio’s Nov. election is illegitimate
How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts? The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps. There is no way this election cycle can be considered legitimate if we the people are forced to accept the results of unconstitutionally mapped and deliberately biased state voting districts. The people up for election cannot serve if not elected in a constitutionally drawn district — period. Other states have allowed the currently serving representatives to continue on in office in this situation — potentially indefinitely (Wisconsin). This cannot be allowed to occur here in Ohio and should not be allowed to remain policy elsewhere either.
