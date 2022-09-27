ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Motley Fool

Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ

Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
SOCIAL SECURITY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”
HEALTH INSURANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Premiums#Social Security Benefits#Health And Human Services#Elderly People#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Democrats#House#Republicans
WHIO Dayton

Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care. The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Touts Medicare Premium Cut After Largest-Ever Increase

President Joe Biden hailed a drop in premiums for the elderly and disabled on Medicare and lashed out at Republicans for opposing measures he said would also ease the burden on American families. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Biden said the premium cut shows his administration is reducing...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
healthleadersmedia.com

Medicare Payment Cuts Could Lead to Fewer Beneficiaries Served

A survey of physicians reveals the potential ramifications of the impending 8.5% slashing of Medicare rates in 2023. — Many providers are considering reducing or eliminating the number of Medicare beneficiaries served to offset looming Medicare payment cuts, according to a survey conducted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA).
HEALTH
POLITICO

Lower Medicare Part B premiums may be short-lived

Presented by The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. WHAT ANOTHER ALZHEIMER’S DRUG MEANS FOR MEDICARE — Positive topline clinical trial results released this week for a new Alzheimer’s treatment could mean higher Medicare premiums for physician-administered drugs announced next year, Lauren and Katherine report. The prospect of lecanemab hitting the market next year — the FDA is due to make a call under the accelerated approval pathway on Jan. 6 — comes just as the Biden administration this week touted a 3 percent decrease in Medicare Part B premiums for 2023.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Medicare Outpatient Premiums Down, Hospital Premiums Up in 2023

Part B Premiums fall due to limited coverage of Alzheimer’s drug. The standard monthly premium for Medicare outpatient, or “Part B,” coverage, will be $164.90 in 2023. That’s down $5.20 from $170.10 in 2022, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The annual deductible for all Part B...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy