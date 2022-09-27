ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

KTEN.com

Jury seated in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

A jury has been seated in the seditious conspiracy trial against five leaders of the Oath Keepers. There are 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine men and seven women. The jurors will be sworn in Monday morning. Opening statements also will begin Monday. The five defendants -- Stewart Rhodes,...
LAW
KTEN.com

Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench

Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country. Some of those treasured rules will soon be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTEN.com

Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'

President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies," though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden's strong words mark the first time he's directly...
POTUS

