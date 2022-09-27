Read full article on original website
Trump attorney and adviser testified before Georgia grand jury investigating election interference
Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sought Epshteyn's testimony as part of her probe into efforts by Trump...
Jury seated in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
A jury has been seated in the seditious conspiracy trial against five leaders of the Oath Keepers. There are 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine men and seven women. The jurors will be sworn in Monday morning. Opening statements also will begin Monday. The five defendants -- Stewart Rhodes,...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says he does not 'condone violence' after Trump's 'death wish' jab at McConnell
"As you know, the president likes to give people nicknames," Scott told CNN." I'm sure he has a nickname for me."
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country. Some of those treasured rules will soon be...
Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'
President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies," though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden's strong words mark the first time he's directly...
