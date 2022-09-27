ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Impressed With New Teammates

We're just one day into training camp, and the new guys for the Phoenix Suns have already started to make an impression on Devin Booker. Despite some departing pieces, the Suns ensured their lineup would remain strong by trading for center Jock Landale and signing Josh Okogie and Damion Lee among others.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”

Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals What He Heard During Ime Udoka Controversy: “Celtics Management Went To Players And Said, 'We, Unfortunately, Can't Tell You Anything For Legal Reasons.'"

Updates about the Ime Udoka situation continue to pour in, and the most recent one was by NBA Insider, Jared Weiss, revealing how the management couldn't divulge information to the players regarding the controversy. Talking to Jam Packard on his podcast, Anything is Poddable, much of the discussion centered around...
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Was A Serial Cheater In Response To Ime Udoka Scandal: “I’m Never The Guy That’s Gonna Get Up Here And Fake It.”

In a recent episode of ‘The BIG Podcast,’ NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal dropped a surprising take on the Ime Udoka scandal. After the Celtics coach was caught in an affair with one of the team’s other staff members, he was handed a one-year suspension from the head with a real possibility of being let go completely.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Started Being Nice To Stephen Curry A Few Years Ago Because Curry Could Join The Lakers If He Didn't Sign A Long Term Deal With The Golden State Warriors

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two rivals that headline the latter half of the 2010s. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers met up with Curry's Golden State Warriors in 4 consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors won 3 of them, beating an injured Cavaliers team in 2015 before adding Kevin Durant in 2016 to win consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.
Yardbarker

Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'

Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
Yardbarker

Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Said Scottie Pippen Was A Bad Trash Talker On The Court: "You’re Not Mike. You’re Not Bird Or Reggie Miller. That’s Not Your Game."

The Chicago Bulls from the 1990s is considered as one of the greatest teams to ever play in the NBA. The Bulls won six NBA Championships in a decade by completing two separate three-peats. Michael Jordan was undoubtedly the leader and the best player on the team by far, but he couldn't have done that without the help of others.
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
