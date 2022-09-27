Read full article on original website
Related
World
Famed US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson dies on expedition in Nepal
Rescue crews found this morning the body of Hilaree Nelson, a famed US ski mountaineer, on Mount Manaslu in Nepal. Nelson had been missing since Monday, when she reportedly fell into a crevasse shortly after summiting the mountain. The World's Bianca Hillier has her story.
World
Hurricane Ian leaves Cuba in the dark
A Category 3 storm lashed the western part of Cuba, causing flooding and triggering mudslides. Thousands had to be evacuated. There were also widespread blackouts. To avoid electrocutions, the state-run electric company shut off electricity to the capital, Havana. Host Marco Werman has an update.
World
A musical flashback to an undemocratic Brazil
Host Marco Werman says it was not too long ago when Brazil was a dictatorship. As musical testimony, he takes us back to 1971 when Brazilian legend Caetano Veloso, in exile in London following his arrest and imprisonment by the dictatorship, composed "London London," a song of loneliness and longing for his home country of Brazil.
Comments / 0