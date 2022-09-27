Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Ankeny Woman Charged With Writing Checks To Herself From Ex-Husband’s Account
(Ankeny, IA) — A 62-year-old Ankeny woman is charged with writing checks to herself from her former husband’s bank account. Karen Jordan faces two counts of dependent adult abuse-exploitation for allegedly writing the checks. One was written in June and the second in July. Jordan’s ex-husband was found wandering around downtown Des Moines in April and has been in the V-A hospital since. A criminal complaint says the man wasn’t able to sign his name or make financial decisions while in the hospital.
theperrychief.com
Happenings in and around Perry
Hometown Heritage invites the community to honor two new 2022 inductees to the Wall of Witnesses, Eleanor (Ellie) Wojan and Alan Hall, during a ceremony at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to the pandemic, two honorees were selected this year. Both new additions were teachers in Perry and influenced many lives by their actions and words. It is their enthusiasm and encouragement that leaves a living legacy in our community. Hometown Heritage will unveil their addition to the Perry Wall of Witnesses at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Light refreshments will be served after the program. For more information, call Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.
KCCI.com
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
The biggest eyesores in Des Moines
Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.It was linked with a story about a city of Des Moines initiative to track problematic properties.Your thoughts"The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny"The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM"The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
KCCI.com
Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park
ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
who13.com
1 injured in chase, crash on SE 14th in Des Moines on Wednesday
DES MOINES, IOWA — A suspect is in custody after hitting two cars during a chase that ended in a crash on SE 14th Street in Des Moines on Wednesday morning. Police say that detectives tried stopping a driver who is connected to a shooting investigation around 10:15 am on Wednesday when the driver took off northbound on SE 14th Street. Police say the suspect hit one vehicle as he passed through the intersection with Granger Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries. The suspect continued northbound until he hit a truck at Maury Street. That is where the suspect abandoned his car but was quickly taken into custody by police.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
Sioux City Journal
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
who13.com
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
