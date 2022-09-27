Read full article on original website
KDRV
Community response strong to Josephine County animal neglect case
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A case of animal neglect is generating a case of community response in support of the County's animal shelter. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel shared an update today about how "rescued animals from our search warrants involving Pawsitive K9 Solutions are doing. It looks like the Shelter has been super busy -- and super supported."
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
kptv.com
22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
actionnewsnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Mill Fire rescue caught on body camera
WEED, Calif. - Caught on camera, bodycam footage from a Lake Shastina police sergeant shows a heroic rescue during the deadly Mill Fire which raced through the communities of Weed and Lake Shastina earlier this month. The Mill Fire broke out on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Siskiyou County. Flames...
theashlandchronicle.com
Human Caused Wildfires in Ashland
Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue ODF Southwest Oregon District Jackson County Fire District #5 IAFF Local 2596 tackled a wildfire just below Glenview Dr and Ashland Loop Road this afternoon. There were two separate fires started approximately 500 feet apart. Due to the mild conditions the fires spread slowly, aiding firefighters. The fires were human caused and an ODF fire investigator, aided by Ashland Fire & Rescue, is conducting an investigation. If you have any information about the cause of the fire, please contact the Ashland Police Department. No evacuations were needed after due consideration by chief officers on scene.
klcc.org
Journalist April Ehrlich sues Medford and Jackson County officials over 2020 arrest
Note: This story has been updated to include an official response from the City of Medford. In a twist from earlier developments an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter is back in court, but now as the plaintiff, and the City of Medford as the defendant. A legal complaint filed on Sept....
KDRV
Animal abuse suspects on the run, Josephine County Sheriff's Office investigating more evidence
SELMA, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the owners of Pawsitive K9 Solutions, who have been accused of animal abuse. On Monday, JCSO searched the owners’ residence in Selma and found more visible evidence of animal abuse. JCSO searched the property – located...
KTVL
Law enforcement to run pedestrian decoy operation Friday in Medford
MEDFORD — The Medford Police Department has announced a pedestrian sting operation on East 4th Street and Front Street on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. run by the MPD and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "The operation will focus on drivers failing to yield the right...
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow, Jackson Co., Sept. 27
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st St. and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Rd. Located at the warehouse property were one firearm and approximately 1,800 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana packaged for transport/sale on the black market. One individual, Yasmany Mesa, age 30, was detained, identified, interviewed, and subsequently lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of; 166.270 Possession of Firearm by Felon (Fel, C); 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana – Person >= 21 – Over 8 Lbs. Usable (Fel, C); 475C.345 Delivery of Marijuana – Over 8 Lbs. Usable in Public Place or Household (Fel, C); and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana – Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Red Blanket address were approximately 2,360 pounds of illegal marijuana, 416 illegal marijuana plants, approximately $17,000.00 US Currency, twelve firearms, and an assortment of trailers and vehicles associated with the illegal marijuana criminal enterprise. Two individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. All illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (AFT) and the OSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The investigation is ongoing with no further information available for release.
Oregon journalist arrested while reporting on homeless sweep sues Medford and its police department
A journalist with Oregon Public Broadcasting has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Medford, Medford police and Jackson County, alleging her Sept. 22, 2020, arrest in a city park prevented her from doing her job to cover a police sweep of a homeless camp. April Ehrlich...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER MONDAY INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant after a Monday incident. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 8:00 p.m. a deputy contacted a man and a woman in the 3000 block of Hooker Road after a caller said they were acting suspicious. The 25-year old man returned with a failure to appear warrant and was taken into custody. Bail was set at $13,750.
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT LEADS TO GLENDALE ARREST
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
kymkemp.com
Attempted Bank Robbery in Crescent City
This is a press release from the Crescent City Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 9-29-22 at about 1425 hours, Officers from the Crescent City Police Department responded to Chase Bank...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
clayconews.com
ARREST WITH GUNS, VEHICLES AND CASH SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (September 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 22, 2022, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st. Street and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
