Cache County, UT

Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt – Cache Valley Daily

March 13, 1931 — September 27, 2022 (age 91) Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
Silicon Summit announces statewide expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Silicon Slopes’s massive tech summit starts today at the Vivint Arena. The two-day business and technology-focused event is in its sixth year. Silicon Slopes CEO Clint Betts said the summit is expanding and next year the event will boast a week’s worth of events spanning from Logan to St. George.
Ray B Wilhelm – Cache Valley Daily

Ray B Wilhelm, 91, of North Logan passed away on September 27, 2022. He was born December 8, 1930 in North Logan, Utah. He was the son of Edmund Louis Wilhelm and Lucille Beutler Wilhelm, and the eldest of six children. He married Marilyn South Wilhelm on August 3, 1949 in the Logan LDS Temple.
Clair W Andrews – Cache Valley Daily

Clair W Andrews (Father Sir), age 86, of Logan, Utah passed away September 12, 2022 surrounded by three of his loving daughters. He is the eldest son of William (Bill) and June Andrews. He is survived by his daughters, Shauna Sala (Jim), Kim Starr (Reuben), Julie Sutton, Kathy Gilman (Lloyd),...
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval

One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
Col. John Henry Cooper – Cache Valley Daily

November 28, 1944 – September 14, 2022 (age 77) Col. John Henry Cooper, 77, of Logan Utah passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of September 14th, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Myra & Henry Cooper and his sister, Jean Hill.
Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare – Cache Valley Daily

March 30, 1943 – September 26, 2022 (age 79) Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare, 79, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 26, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, with her loving husband at her side. Bonnie was born March 30, 1943, the youngest of six children...
Beverly Brown – Cache Valley Daily

April 23, 1931 – September 13, 2022 (age 91) Beverly Brown passed away on September 13, 2022 in her home in Logan, Utah. She was born April 23, 1931 in Venice, California to Theodore (Ted) Burgess and Ruth Heiselt. She was the second of three children and the only daughter.
Cache County Clerk votes to move on from 2020 election

During the conclusion of Cache County Republicans’ fall meeting and special election on Saturday, a man sitting near the back of the room stood up, saying he had worries that had not been addressed during the several reports given by local GOP officials. Shellie Giddings, the Cache Republicans Chair,...
Voters could see an increase in police presence at the polls

SALT LAKE CITY — Local elections official said Utah is likely to see more uniformed officers at polling places as mid-term elections approach. Utah hasn’t historically had a heavy police presence at polling places. Weber County Clerk, Ricky Hatch said he suspects we might see more uniformed officers or patrol cars given the current political climate.
Vincent B. Wickwar – Cache Valley Daily

September 4, 1943 – September 27, 2022 (age 79) Vincent B. Wickwar, 79, of Logan, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Logan. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
Logan Regional Hospital named in Top 100 again – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – A list published in Fortune Magazine recognizes Logan Regional Hospital as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. Brandon McBride is Logan Regional’s CEO. “We score really well in categories, specifically around patient safety,” McBride explained. “When our patients come to our hospital...
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
