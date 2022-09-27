Read full article on original website
Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt – Cache Valley Daily
March 13, 1931 — September 27, 2022 (age 91) Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
Silicon Summit announces statewide expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Silicon Slopes’s massive tech summit starts today at the Vivint Arena. The two-day business and technology-focused event is in its sixth year. Silicon Slopes CEO Clint Betts said the summit is expanding and next year the event will boast a week’s worth of events spanning from Logan to St. George.
Ray B Wilhelm – Cache Valley Daily
Ray B Wilhelm, 91, of North Logan passed away on September 27, 2022. He was born December 8, 1930 in North Logan, Utah. He was the son of Edmund Louis Wilhelm and Lucille Beutler Wilhelm, and the eldest of six children. He married Marilyn South Wilhelm on August 3, 1949 in the Logan LDS Temple.
Clair W Andrews – Cache Valley Daily
Clair W Andrews (Father Sir), age 86, of Logan, Utah passed away September 12, 2022 surrounded by three of his loving daughters. He is the eldest son of William (Bill) and June Andrews. He is survived by his daughters, Shauna Sala (Jim), Kim Starr (Reuben), Julie Sutton, Kathy Gilman (Lloyd),...
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
Hawaiian dance troupe celebrates unity with local Shoshones – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Members of the talented Tau Dance Theatre (TDT) from Hawaii took time out from their residency here to interact with the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation on Wednesday. Tribal leader Darren Parry represented the Shoshones at a land recognition ceremony at noon Wednesday at the Cache...
Col. John Henry Cooper – Cache Valley Daily
November 28, 1944 – September 14, 2022 (age 77) Col. John Henry Cooper, 77, of Logan Utah passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of September 14th, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Myra & Henry Cooper and his sister, Jean Hill.
Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare – Cache Valley Daily
March 30, 1943 – September 26, 2022 (age 79) Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare, 79, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 26, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, with her loving husband at her side. Bonnie was born March 30, 1943, the youngest of six children...
Beverly Brown – Cache Valley Daily
April 23, 1931 – September 13, 2022 (age 91) Beverly Brown passed away on September 13, 2022 in her home in Logan, Utah. She was born April 23, 1931 in Venice, California to Theodore (Ted) Burgess and Ruth Heiselt. She was the second of three children and the only daughter.
Cache County Clerk votes to move on from 2020 election
During the conclusion of Cache County Republicans’ fall meeting and special election on Saturday, a man sitting near the back of the room stood up, saying he had worries that had not been addressed during the several reports given by local GOP officials. Shellie Giddings, the Cache Republicans Chair,...
Voters could see an increase in police presence at the polls
SALT LAKE CITY — Local elections official said Utah is likely to see more uniformed officers at polling places as mid-term elections approach. Utah hasn’t historically had a heavy police presence at polling places. Weber County Clerk, Ricky Hatch said he suspects we might see more uniformed officers or patrol cars given the current political climate.
Vincent B. Wickwar – Cache Valley Daily
September 4, 1943 – September 27, 2022 (age 79) Vincent B. Wickwar, 79, of Logan, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Logan. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
Logan Regional Hospital named in Top 100 again – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – A list published in Fortune Magazine recognizes Logan Regional Hospital as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. Brandon McBride is Logan Regional’s CEO. “We score really well in categories, specifically around patient safety,” McBride explained. “When our patients come to our hospital...
Man and woman confess to making $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man has pleaded guilty to making more than $30,000 in fraudulent purchases on a Logan woman’s credit cards. Austin Jeffery Giles was arrested in August after police tracked him and Galexy Mikkel Workman, a 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman, to a mobile trailer.
Troopers arrest Logan man suspected of causing fatal crash in Wellsville – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 38-year-old Logan man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested for allegedly causing last week’s fatal accident in Wellsville. Jorge Luis Robles was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit, Utah...
Local blind man builds relationships while reconditioning old bikes – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Macedonio Damian lives on the corner of 300 South and Main Street in Logan and he has learned to move beyond being sightless. He raises extra money by reconditioning bicycles. He suffers from a condition called Retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive genetic disease that leads to total blindness.
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Mount Logan Middle School evacuated again after faulty fire alarm – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — For the second time this week, students and staff were evacuated from Mount Logan Middle School due to a malfunctioning fire alarm. The latest evacuation occurred Wednesday morning. In a letter to parents, Principal Spencer Holmgren explained that the school was vacated after the alarm was triggered...
Former Logan resident sentenced to prison for raping young girl in 2012 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old former Logan man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a young girl ten years ago. Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias was ordered to serve a term of 10-years-to-life, after a judge said sex abuse crimes cannot be tolerated by society. Farias was sentenced...
