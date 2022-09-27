Read full article on original website
Related
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the AFC West Showdown between the Raiders vs Broncos
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Broncos at Raiders...
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Do we trust McCaffrey's quad, Godwin's hammy, Hollywood's foot?
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Bird's the Word: Best Week 4 Bets
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Fachia Brute. Week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 4 of the Fantasy Football Season
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 4 Props, Bets and Survivor Pick
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. You know the...
nbcsportsedge.com
How QB Injuries Affect Week 4 NFL Lines
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick dish out their thoughts regarding the best way to capitalize on the surrounding injury reports at the QB position ahead of some meaningful Week 4 tilts. Bet the Edge kicks off the program by watching a preseason...
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 5 College Football Player Props Primer
Casey Thompson, QB, Nebraska vs. Indiana - o244.5 Pass Yards. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska vs. Indiana - o72.5 Rec Yards. Connor Bazelak, QB, Indiana at Nebraska - o256.5 (DK/FD) Cameron Camper, WR, Indiana at Nebraska - o6.5 Recs- Play of the Week (PP) I think this is going way Over...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 4 Thursday Night and Future Looks
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight what this Week 4 Thursday night game means between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) for not just tonight, but the rest of the season. Bet the Edge discusses how the Miami blitzing packages can...
nbcsportsedge.com
Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 4
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. We want to...
nbcsportsedge.com
Live Dogs: Staff underdog picks for Week 5
Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. It's always fun to cash a ticket of any shape or size, but there's...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Kyler Murray, Cardinals vs Baker Mayfield, Panthers
CARDINALS AT PANTHERS (-2): O/U 42.5. This will be one of the best games of the week... if you're a Cardinals fan. These trends from the Edge Finder pretty much tell you how to play Kyler Murray ATS. At home, Murray is 9-15-1 on the ML (37.5%) and 9-16 ATS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcsportsedge.com
Dynasty Watch: Week 4 Prospect Review
Editor's Note: It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Week...
nbcsportsedge.com
Running Back Usage Report: Week 3
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com
2022-23 Fantasy Hoops PF Rankings: 9-Cat
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. We are one step closer to the beginning of...
NBA・
nbcsportsedge.com
G5 Spotlight: Smashing Totals in Week 5
Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. One of my favorite plays from last week was the total (60) between Buffalo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcsportsedge.com
Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson headline our Week 4 composite rankings
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. The NFL season...
nbcsportsedge.com
Georgia, North Texas, Western Michigan and a ML Parlay at +170 odds!
Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. Florida Atlantic (-3) at North Texas: O/U 67.5. It's time! If you know, then...
nbcsportsedge.com
Rotoworld Draft Guide Preview: Player Outlooks, featuring Nikola Jokic
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus, access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. The 2022-23 Rotoworld Draft Guide has arrived! This year's...
NBA・
Comments / 0