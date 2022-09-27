Read full article on original website
carlsbadca.gov
Carlsbad Boulevard restriping, other traffic safety projects approved
On Tuesday, the City Council approved several projects to enhance biking and walking in Carlsbad. These projects have been in the works and identified as priority projects to expedite in response to the traffic safety emergency. Southbound Carlsbad Boulevard, from Manzano Drive to Island Way, will be restriped to change...
carlsbadca.gov
Carlsbad City Council advances traffic safety efforts
The Carlsbad City Council voted to continue over a dozen new initiatives to address traffic safety and seek input from the community and city commissions on potential additional actions presented by city staff Tuesday. Following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes, the City Council ratified a local...
carlsbadca.gov
Police Department
The City of Carlsbad Police Department is a full-service police department that prides itself on its strong partnership with the community and high service levels. Through the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Police Department, and the support of council members and the community, the city continues to be a safe community to live, work and play.
carlsbadca.gov
Fix-It Clinic series coming to Carlsbad libraries
Carlsbad City Library is partnering with Zero Alliance Waste and the City of Carlsbad's Sustainability division to host a series of Fix It Clinics at Carlsbad libraries. Bring your broken things for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. Come participate or watch, learn and get inspired at this free, family, fun-for-all ages event.
