Raiders’ McDaniels looks for balance with rushing game
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have rushed the ball 53 times, or 29.1% of their 182 offensive plays. That’s the franchise’s fewest attempts through Week 3 since 2006. The 53 attempts are third-fewest in franchise history behind the 2003 and ’06 Raiders, who rushed the ball 46 times in the same span, and the 1962 and ’63 Raiders teams that rushed the ball 52 times. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said his team’s pedestrian starts have kept him from being able to run the ball as much as he’d like. Collectively in its first-half possessions, Las Vegas has punted four times, has four field goals and three touchdowns, had one drive end in an interception, and had another end at halftime.
UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils
How to watch or stream the Virginia football game at Duke on Saturday night
Path for Jets’ Conklin went from hoop dreams to NFL catches
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Conklin had childhood dreams of the NBA hardwood while shooting jumpers and dunking at arenas around the country. His journey took a few twists and dribbles and he ended up catching passes in NFL stadiums instead. In his first season with New York after four with the Minnesota Vikings, Conklin has 18 catches. That is the most by a Jets tight end through three games since the NFL merger in 1970. He is looking to build on that while continuing to prove doubters wrong.
After Burrow says relax, Bengals pull off 2 wins in 5 days
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said everything would be all right. He said the Bengals would turn it around after starting the season with two losses. Perhaps feeding off the out-sized confidence of their leader, the Bengals reeled off two wins in the span of five days, including their 27-15 triumph over the Miami Dolphins in front a record home crowd. The third-year quarterback put much of the credit on the offensive line, which got four new starters before the season and was slow to develop chemistry.
Chargers’ Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert knows what to expect when it comes to dealing with his rib injury after playing last Sunday and going through a week of practice. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is hoping the progress made over the last week translates to a better effort at Houston this weekend. Herbert participated fully in Thursday and Friday’s practices after giving it a go only one day last week, albeit in a limited fashion.
Jays clinch wild-card spot on day off, will celebrate Friday
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays punched their postseason ticket without taking the field, so the celebration will wait until Friday night. The Blue Jays locked up an AL wild-card spot a night earlier when Baltimore lost 5-3 at Boston. Interim manager John Schneider joked before Toronto hosted Boston that “you become a Boston Red Sox fan for about three hours and then you turn it off. Definitely different, but no matter how you do it, doing it is the most important part.” Schneider said the Blue Jays plan to celebrate in the clubhouse together following the game against the Red Sox.
Despite injury report, Bills' Dane Jackson says he will play vs. Ravens
The Buffalo Bills look to be getting a boost in their secondary. That is, if Dane Jackson has his way. The Bills released their final injury report ahead of facing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 on Friday. On it, Jackson was listed as questionable due to the neck injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
