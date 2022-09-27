Neural correlates of lateral modulation and perceptual filling-in in center-surround radial sinusoidal gratings: an fMRI study

Read full article on original website
Congratulations to Olga Romantsik, the Early Career Investigator for August 2022. Dr. Romantsik completed her medical studies at Tartu University in Estonia, followed by a fellowship in neonatology at Genoa University Hospital. She credits several mentors who were pivotal in her career development, including Heili Varendi and David Ley. Dr. Romantsik's Ph.D project focused on the pathophysiological mechanisms of intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH) and potential treatment strategies. She has written several Cochrane reviews, which she believes help clinicians to make the best treatment decisions for patients. Currently a consultant in neonatology at SkÃ¥ne University Hospital in Sweden, Dr. Romantsik expresses her gratitude to all her mentors and especially "the tiny patients and their families." In a paper in this issue, she and colleagues show that severe IVH alters white and gray matter development. See https://doi.org/10.1038/s41390-022-02156-y and https://doi.org/10.1038/s41390-022-02075-y.
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
Human thymoma-associated mutation of the GTF2I transcription factor impairs thymic epithelial progenitor differentiation in mice
Few human tumours present with a recurrent pathognomonic mutation in a transcription factor. Thymomas are an exception, with the majority of some subtypes exhibiting a distinct somatically acquired missense mutation in the general transcription factor GTF2I. Co-dominant expression of wild-type andÂ mutated forms of Gtf2i in the mouse thymic epithelium is associated with aberrant thymic architecture and reduced thymopoietic activity. Phenotypic and molecular characterization of the mutant epithelium indicates that medullary differentiation is particularly affected as a result of impaired differentiation of bi-potent epithelial progenitors. The resulting gene expression signature is dominated by that of immature cortex-like thymic epithelial cells. TCR repertoire analysis of the cytopenic T cell compartment indicates efficient intrathymic selection; hence, despite marked homeostatic proliferation of T cell clones, autoimmunity is not observed. Thus, our transgenic mouse model recapitulates some aspects of the pathophysiology of a genetically defined type of human thymoma.
Deep language algorithms predict semantic comprehension from brain activity
Deep language algorithms, like GPT-2, have demonstrated remarkable abilities to process text, and now constitute the backbone of automatic translation, summarization and dialogue. However, whether these models encode information that relates to human comprehension still remains controversial. Here, we show that the representations of GPT-2 not only map onto the brain responses to spoken stories, but they also predict the extent to which subjects understand the corresponding narratives. To this end, we analyze 101 subjects recorded with functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging while listening to 70Â min of short stories. We then fit a linear mapping model to predict brain activity from GPT-2's activations. Finally, we show that this mapping reliably correlates (\(\mathcal {R}=0.50, p<10^{-15}\)) with subjects' comprehension scores as assessed for each story. This effect peaks in the angular, medial temporal and supra-marginal gyri, and is best accounted for by the long-distance dependencies generated in the deep layers of GPT-2. Overall, this study shows how deep language models help clarify the brain computations underlying language comprehension.
RNA-targeting CRISPR"“Cas systems
CRISPR"“Cas is a widespread adaptive immune system in bacteria and archaea that protects against viral infection by targeting specific invading nucleic acid sequences. Whereas some CRISPR"“Cas systems sense and cleave viral DNA, type III and type VI CRISPR"“Cas systems sense RNA that results from viral transcription and perhaps invasion by RNA viruses. The sequence-specific detection of viral RNA evokes a cell-wide response that typically involves global damage to halt the infection. How can one make sense of an immune strategy that encompasses broad, collateral effects rather than specific, targeted destruction? In this Review, we summarize the current understanding of RNA-targeting CRISPR"“Cas systems. We detail the composition and properties of type III and type VI systems, outline the cellular defence processes that are instigated upon viral RNA sensing and describe the biological rationale behind the broad RNA-activated immune responses as an effective strategy to combat viral infection.
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
Quantitative lung ultrasound detects dynamic changes in lung recruitment in the preterm lamb
Lung ultrasound (LUS) may not detect small, dynamic changes in lung volume. Mean greyscale measurement using computer-assisted image analysis (Q-LUSMGV) may improve the precision of these measurements. Methods. Preterm lambs (n"‰="‰40) underwent LUS of the dependent or non-dependent lung during static pressure"“volume curve mapping. Total and regional lung volumes were...
Silicon as a potential limiting factor for phosphorus availability in paddy soils
Rice cultivation requires high amounts of phosphorus (P). However, significant amounts of P fertilizer additions may be retained by iron (Fe) oxides and are thus unavailable for plants. At the same time, rice cultivation has a high demand for silicic acid (Si), reducing Si availability after short duration of rice cultivation. By studying a paddy chronosequence with rice cultivation up to 2000Â years, we show that Si limitation, observed as early as a few decades of rice cultivation, is limiting P availability along the paddy soils chronosequence. Using near edge X-ray absorption fine structure spectroscopy (NEXAFS) in a scanning transmission (soft) X-ray microscope (STXM) we show release of available P was linked to a Si-induced change in speciation of Fe-phases in soil particles and competition of Si with P for binding sites. Hence, low Si availability is limiting P availability in paddy soils. We propose that proper management of Si availability is a promising tool to improve the P supply of paddy plants.
Multiple gas acquisition events in galaxies with dual misaligned gas disks
JosÃ© G. FernÃ¡ndez-TrincadoÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3526-50528,. Frequent accretion of external cold gas is thought to play an important role in galaxy assembly. However, almost all known kinematically misaligned galaxies identify only one gas disk that is misaligned with the stellar disk, implying a single gas acquisition event. Here we report a new configuration in two galaxies where both contain two gas disks misaligned with each other and also with the stellar disk. Such systems are not expected to be stable or long-lasting, challenging the traditional picture of gas accretion of galaxies and their angular momentum build-up. The differences in kinematic position angles are larger than 120Â° between the two gas disks, and 40Â° between each gas disk and the stellar component. The star formation activity is enhanced at the interface of the two gas disks compared with the other regions within the same galaxy. Such systems illustrate that low-redshift galaxies can still experience multiple gas acquisition events, and provide a new view into the origins of galactic gas.
Publisher Correction: Interface engineering breaks both stability and activity limits of RuO for sustainable water oxidation
In this article Chia-Hsin Wang was incorrectly denoted as being one of the equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Kun Du, Lifu Zhang. Key Laboratory for Advanced Ceramics and Machining Technology of Ministry of Education, Institute of New-Energy, School of Materials Science and...
Retraction Note to: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression
The authors have retracted this article. After publication the authors found that the staining done in Figure 5D had not been done with the antibody SOCS3 as stated in the article. The authors have, therefore, lost confidence in their results. All authors agree to this retraction. Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National...
Author Correction: Melting enhancement of PCM in a finned tube latent heat thermal energy storage
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15797-0, published online 07 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Obai Younis, which was incorrectly given as Obai Younes. Furthermore, the Acknowledgments section contained an error in the Grant Code,. "The authors extend their appreciation...
Prediction of maternal complications and neonatal outcome in dichorionic diamniotic twins with fetal weight discordancy measured by ultrasonography
This study aimed to determine the relationship between estimated fetal weight discordance by ultrasonography and maternal and neonatal outcomes in dichorionic diamniotic twin pregnancies. We conducted a retrospective review of the medical records of 106 twin pregnancies delivered at a single tertiary center between January 2011 and February 2020. At 20"“24 and 28"“32Â weeks of gestation, participants were divided into two groups: discordant twins with an estimated fetal weight difference of more than 20% and concordant twins with a weight difference of less than 20%. Maternal complications and neonatal outcomes were compared between the two groups. Although the incidences of preeclampsia and placenta previa were significantly higher in discordant twins measured between 20 and 24Â weeks, no statistical significance was found in neonatal outcomes. Delivery times were earlier, and neonatal weights were lower in discordant twins measured between 28 and 32Â weeks. Neonatal outcomes such as ventilator use and neurodevelopment were also significantly different. Discordance in estimated fetal weight measured using ultrasonography between 20 and 24Â weeks can be a risk factor for maternal preeclampsia and placenta previa, whereas discordance at 28"“32Â weeks may predict poor neonatal outcomes.
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
The role of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases
The mitochondrion is an intracellular organelle thought to originate from endosymbiosis between an ancestral eukaryotic cell and an Î±-proteobacterium. Mitochondria are the powerhouses of the cell, and can control several important processes within the cell, such as cell death. Conversely, dysregulation of mitochondria possibly contributes to the pathophysiology of several autoimmune diseases. Defects in mitochondria can be caused by mutations in the mitochondrial genome or by chronic exposure to pro-inflammatory cytokines, including type I interferons. Following the release of intact mitochondria or mitochondrial components into the cytosol or the extracellular space, the bacteria-like molecular motifs of mitochondria can elicit pro-inflammatory responses by the innate immune system. Moreover, antibodies can target mitochondria in autoimmune diseases, suggesting an interplay between the adaptive immune system and mitochondria. In this Review, we discuss the roles of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, antiphospholipid syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis. An understanding of the different contributions of mitochondria to distinct rheumatic diseases or manifestations could permit the development of novel therapeutic strategies and the use of mitochondria-derived biomarkers to inform pathogenesis.
Seroepidemiological study of factors affecting anti-spike IgG antibody titers after a two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in 3744 healthy Japanese volunteers
Several factors related to anti-spike(S) IgG antibody titers after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination have been elucidated, but the magnitude of the effects of each factor has not been fully understood. This cross-sectional study assessed anti-S and anti-nucleocapsid (N) antibody titers on 3744 healthy volunteers (median age, 36 years; IQR, 24"“49 years; females, 59.0%) who received two doses of mRNA-1273 or BNT162b2 vaccine and completed a survey questionnaire. Multiple regression was conducted to identify factors associated with antibody titers. All but one participant tested positive for anti-S antibodies (99.97%). The following factors were independently and significantly associated with high antibody titer:"‰<"‰3 months from vaccination (ratio of means 4.41); mRNA-1273 vaccine (1.90, vs BNT162b2); anti-N antibody positivity (1.62); age (10's: 1.50, 20's: 1.37, 30's: 1.26, 40's: 1.16, 50's: 1.15, vs â‰§60's); female (1.07); immunosuppressive therapy (0.54); current smoking (0.85); and current drinking (0.96). The largest impact on anti-S IgG antibody titers was found in elapsed time after vaccination, followed by vaccine brand, immunosuppressants, previous SARS-CoV-2 infection (anti-N antibody positive), and age. Although the influence of adverse reactions after the vaccine, gender, smoking, and drinking was relatively small, they were independently related factors.
Ionizing radiation exposure during adulthood and risk of developing central nervous system tumors: systematic review and meta-analysis
Many studies on ionizing radiation (IR) exposure during childhood have shown deleterious effects on the central nervous system (CNS), however results regarding adult exposure are inconsistent, and no systematic reviews have been performed. The objectives areÂ to synthesize the findings and draw evidence-based conclusions from epidemiological studies on the risk of benign and malignant brain and CNS tumors in humans exposed to low-to-moderate doses (<"‰0.5Â Gy) of IR during adulthood/young adulthood. A systematic literature search of four electronic databases, supplemented by a hand search, was performed to retrieve relevant epidemiological studies published from 2000 to 2022. Pooled excess relative risk (ERRpooled) was estimated using a random effect model. Eighteen publications were included in the systematic review and twelve out of them were included in a meta-analysis. The following IR sources were considered: atomic bombs, occupational, and environmental exposures. No significant dose-risk association was found for brain/CNS tumors (ERRpooled at 100Â mGy"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.01; 95% CI: âˆ’"‰0.05, 0.04). Our systematic review and meta-analysis did not show any association between exposure to low-to-moderate doses of IR and risk of CNS tumors. Further studies with histological information and precise dose assessment are needed.
Changes in nanomechanical properties of single neuroblastoma cells as a model for oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD)
Although complex, the biological processes underlying ischemic stroke are better known than those related to biomechanical alterations of single cells. Mechanisms of biomechanical changes and their relations to the molecular processes are crucial for understanding the function and dysfunction of the brain. In our study, we applied atomic force microscopy (AFM) to quantify the alterations in biomechanical properties in neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells subjected to oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD) and reoxygenation (RO). Obtained results reveal several characteristics. Cell viability remained at the same level, regardless of the OGD and RO conditions, but, in parallel, the metabolic activity of cells decreased with OGD duration. 24Â h RO did not recover the metabolic activity fully. Cells subjected to OGD appeared softer than control cells. Cell softening was strongly present in cells after 1Â h of OGD and with longer OGD duration, and in RO conditions, cells recovered their mechanical properties. Changes in the nanomechanical properties of cells were attributed to the remodelling of actin filaments, which was related to cofilin-based regulation and impaired metabolic activity of cells. The presented study shows the importance of nanomechanics in research on ischemic-related pathological processes such as stroke.
Author Correction: Sulfated glycosaminoglycans inhibit transglutaminase 2 by stabilizing its closed conformation
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17113-2, published online 03 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the corresponding footnote 'b' was omitted in the heading row for 'Î²-sandwich (1"“139)', Î²- 'barrel 1 (472"“583)' and 'Î²-barrel 2 (591"“687)'. The correct and incorrect values appear below.
