Chris
2d ago
The sounder financial advice I can give outs to never buy anything Cramer says to buy
12
competition is good
2d ago
My biggest money maker in the last 2 months is V… I shorted when he said to buy it… up 20% lol
6
Fred Flintstone
2d ago
I got an order at Burger 🍔 King today, and I had it my way! Things are looking up already…
4
Comments / 12