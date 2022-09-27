ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

Related
multifamilybiz.com

Bonaventure Adds to Growing Multifamily Portfolio With Acquisition of Two Apartment Communities Totaling 481-Units in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA - Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, announced that it acquired ownership in two multifamily properties in separate UPREIT transactions. Through these separate strategic off-market purchases, Bonaventure expands its...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Real Estate
Newport News, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Norfolk, VA
City
Linden, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
13News Now

Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Small Retail Building Sold In Hampton

HAMPTON-A small retail building was recently sold in Hampton. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of the property on September 19. Stone Investments purchased the 6,976 square foot retail building, located at 2001 N. Armistead Ave., from Mill Union Robert III for $736,000. The new owner plans to redevelop the...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Spring Bank#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Virginia Asset Sells#The Linden Property Group#Navy Squared Partners#Newport News Park
WAVY News 10

Friday is Don Roberts Day in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With Friday being Don Roberts’ last day at WAVY after 33 years, we had one more surprise up our sleeve. Newport News Mayor McKinley Price declared Friday as Don Roberts Day in Don’s beloved city. Price made the surprise announcement just before...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 westbound reopens after tree downs lines

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Interstate 64 in Newport News has reopened after a tree caused downed power lines on the road Friday afternoon, Virginia State Police say. At 1:39 p.m., police said the interstate was expected to be shut down from Jefferson Avenue past Fort Eustis for...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg Police seek information regarding Colonial Williamsburg burglary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from Colonial Williamsburg.  On September 7, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive regarding a burglary incident. Approximately $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy