Read full article on original website
Related
multifamilybiz.com
Bonaventure Adds to Growing Multifamily Portfolio With Acquisition of Two Apartment Communities Totaling 481-Units in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, VA - Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, announced that it acquired ownership in two multifamily properties in separate UPREIT transactions. Through these separate strategic off-market purchases, Bonaventure expands its...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair Oct. 12
According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
VB business owner wins 100K Powerball
Francisco Tripoli matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach church, beach club damaged from Hurricane Ian aftermath
The effects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Virginia Beach. An emergency call went out, in mid-afternoon, at the Cavalier Beach Club off Atlantic Avenue.
Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
peninsulachronicle.com
Small Retail Building Sold In Hampton
HAMPTON-A small retail building was recently sold in Hampton. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of the property on September 19. Stone Investments purchased the 6,976 square foot retail building, located at 2001 N. Armistead Ave., from Mill Union Robert III for $736,000. The new owner plans to redevelop the...
13News Now Vault: How flooding has changed in Norfolk since the 1980s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk continues to be on the front lines of sea-level rise. It may not be a new problem, but it is escalating quickly. It doesn’t take a Hurricane like Ian to see flood conditions in parts of the city – even a regular rainstorm, timed just right with the tide -- can put us underwater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Friday is Don Roberts Day in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With Friday being Don Roberts’ last day at WAVY after 33 years, we had one more surprise up our sleeve. Newport News Mayor McKinley Price declared Friday as Don Roberts Day in Don’s beloved city. Price made the surprise announcement just before...
‘I was shook’: Scotty Quixx employee now has to search for a new job
The City of Norfolk revoked Scotty Quixx's permit on Tuesday. The news left Joe Habr, a long-time employee, looking for a new job.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
WAVY News 10
I-64 westbound reopens after tree downs lines
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Interstate 64 in Newport News has reopened after a tree caused downed power lines on the road Friday afternoon, Virginia State Police say. At 1:39 p.m., police said the interstate was expected to be shut down from Jefferson Avenue past Fort Eustis for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
One dead following vehicle fire on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake
The driver was the only person in the car.
Portsmouth casino hosts final job fair Wednesday
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting another job fair ahead of the casino's opening in 2023.
'It just sucks' | Owner of nightclub shut down by City of Norfolk plans to fight closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city council members voted to shut down yet another downtown nightclub. Granby Street’s Scotty Quixx lost its Conditional Use Permit (CUP) last night. This means the business can’t serve alcohol or stay open until 2 am. One of the restaurant’s owners, Chris Johnson,...
Remnants of Ian pack punch in Portsmouth
The remnants of Ian packed a punch in Portsmouth Friday. The heavy rain and extreme winds did not let up for much of the day. The Elizabeth River looked more like an ocean.
Hampton gang member sentenced 27 months for pandemic employment fraud
Court documents show that 27-year-old Demichael J. Peeples submitted false unemployment claims for both himself and on behalf of others with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of California.
Williamsburg Police seek information regarding Colonial Williamsburg burglary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from Colonial Williamsburg. On September 7, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive regarding a burglary incident. Approximately $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a […]
swineweb.com
Smithfield Agrees To Pay $75 Million To Settle Price-Fixing Suit, Follows JBS’ $20 Million Settlement
Smithfield Foods Inc has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by consumers who accused the meat producer and several competitors of conspiring to inflate prices in the $20 billion-a-year U.S. pork market by limiting supply. A preliminary settlement in the antitrust case was filed on Tuesday night...
Comments / 0