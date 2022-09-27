ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Soccer Falls To St. Francis College Brooklyn In NEC Opener, 1-0

EASTON, MASS. (September 29, 2022)- In its first-ever Northeast Conference match of the 2022 campaign, the Stonehill College men's soccer team fell to St. Francis College Brooklyn, 1-0, Thursday afternoon at Skyhawk Field. Scoring. SFB: Sokol Ymeraj 85'. Goalkeeping. SFB: Alec McLachlan (90:00)- one save. STO: Ryan Coutu (90:00)- four...
Women's Tennis Cruises Past Holy Cross, 7-0

WORCESTER, Mass. (September 28, 2022) – Stonehill College rolled to a 7-0 victory over College of the Holy Cross in a non-conference women's tennis match at Sinnott Family Tennis Facility this afternoon. Highlights. Freshmen Annaliese Beltran and Camila Zuluaga Rodriguez led four double-winners in the match, combining for a...
Satkowski Named William V. Campbell Trophy® Semifinalist

EASTON, Mass. (September 29, 2022) – Stonehill College senior offensive lineman David Satkowski has been named among the semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy®, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame announced. Satkowski is the lone Northeast Conference representative listed among the 37...
Malloy Tabbed NEC Rookie Of The Week For Third Straight Week

EASTON, MASS. (September 28, 2022)- For a third straight week, Stonehill women's cross country freshman, Jordan Malloy was named Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week as announced by the conference earlier this afternoon. Last Saturday, Malloy set a new 5k personal record at the UMass Dartmouth Invitational when she crossed...
Stonehill Drops Five Set Battle At Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. (September 28, 2022)- The Stonehill College women's volleyball team wrapped up their three-game road trip with a stop at the University of Hartford where the Skyhawks fell, 3-2 in a hard-fought battle Wednesday evening at the Chase Arena. In the first set, Hartford got out to an...
