A new fall Friday tradition will continue this week in the city’s new outdoor public space. City officials this week announced their new series called “Fall Fridays in the Ramble” will return on Friday, Sept. 30 with a performance by folk duo Arlan & The Professor in the newly completed Lower Ramble outdoor area, located just southwest of the Fayetteville Public Library.
This past weekend marked the inaugural edition of the FORMAT festival, which organizers said brought together 70 live music acts and contemporary artists with more than 10,000 visitors from around the world. The three-day event, held on Price Coffee road outside Bentonville, featured musical performances by Phoenix, The War on...
