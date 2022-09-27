A new fall Friday tradition will continue this week in the city’s new outdoor public space. City officials this week announced their new series called “Fall Fridays in the Ramble” will return on Friday, Sept. 30 with a performance by folk duo Arlan & The Professor in the newly completed Lower Ramble outdoor area, located just southwest of the Fayetteville Public Library.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO