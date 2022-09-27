Read full article on original website
alabama.gov
Livestock Shelter Open in Alabama in Preparation for Hurricane Ian
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In preparation for Hurricane Ian, entry requirements have been lifted for livestock animals that are moving across state lines. The following temporary sheltering facility has agreed to provide a place for evacuees with livestock including horses and cattle to stay. Please be advised that all stalls are first come first serve and calling ahead is requested. Furthermore, there are currently only 6 camper hookups left at this facility.
alabama.gov
Ian A Major Hurricane Heading Toward Florida
CLANTON – Tuesday, 7:30 am September 27, 2022. …Rain bands and Tornado Warnings beginning in south Florida early this morning…. Another slight shift eastward in the forecast track has occurred overnight. NHC states, “There continues to be larger-than-normal spread in the track guidance by 36-48 hours, however the trend in the global models has been more southward and eastward over the last cycle or two.”
alabama.gov
Ian To Make Landfall in Florida Today
CLANTON – Wednesday, 7:30 am September 28, 2022. Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
