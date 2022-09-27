MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In preparation for Hurricane Ian, entry requirements have been lifted for livestock animals that are moving across state lines. The following temporary sheltering facility has agreed to provide a place for evacuees with livestock including horses and cattle to stay. Please be advised that all stalls are first come first serve and calling ahead is requested. Furthermore, there are currently only 6 camper hookups left at this facility.

