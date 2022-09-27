Read full article on original website
illinois.edu
217 Today: Champaign Police say automated license plate readers are a tool to help officers’ investigations
The state of Illinois is chipping away at its unemployment insurance debt. Immigrant advocates in Champaign-Urbana are preparing to receive migrants from Texas. A University of Illinois student group committed to selling donated clothes to students at low prices has had its first thrift event of the school year. Archer-Daniels-Midland...
Four accused of drunk driving on U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four Champaign men were arrested on the University of Illinois campus over the weekend after U of I Police officials said they were caught driving on campus while under the influence of alcohol. All four were arrested separately from one another. One of them also had a loaded gun in his […]
Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
Police: Teen arrested after threat made toward schools in Pana
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police said its officers arrested a teenager on Wednesday shortly after they discovered a threatening social media post. Police officials said the department was informed just before 7 a.m. of a Snapchat post that they interpreted as a threat against schools. After a short investigation, officers arrested a 16-year-old student […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested for punching dining hall employee
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man for punching a dining hall employee. Police say Oluwadara O. Owoeye, 24, of Urbana, was at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building when the incident happened. We're told Owoeye, who is not a University of...
Support coming for Danville students facing trauma, grief, developmental disabilities
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville elementary school principal called in the cavalry to help with a growing classroom challenge. Mark Denman Elementary, not far from Garfield Park in the northeastern portion of the city, generally has about 90 students in need of social and emotional support during the school day in a given year, […]
Thieves target unusual location
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Over the weekend the Champaign County Animal Shelter was broken into. It’s not a normal place you would think crooks would target, but now they are increasing security. “It’s alarming, I think our first priority was making sure all the animals were accounted for and safe in their enclosures,” said Adoption Supervisor […]
Two separate house fires spark in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday. The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was […]
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
newschannel20.com
3 women accused of attacking two people in the road
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana woman has been arrested after reportedly battering a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. Urbana Police arrested Simone Vernon for aggravated battery and mob action. The Urbana Police Department says that the altercation happened on September 17, in the roadway in the 1900...
Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood. State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead […]
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
Danville’s Saturday trash pickup day a sweeping success
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Noon Rotarians organized a trash pickup day in Danville. The group of 14 people spent around two hours on Saturday morning spread out over four different locations picking up litter. This was their way of giving back to the community. “As a Rotary club we want to be in our […]
Crime Stoppers seeking burglar wearing Scream mask
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect who used a unique mask to hide his identity. Officials said the suspect wore a Ghostface mask from the Scream franchise while committing the burglary. During the overnight hours of Sept. 17, the suspect broke into […]
dailyeasternnews.com
Students learn English with Amigos and Friends
Amigos and Friends, an organization through the Newman Catholic Center, has been a part of Charleston for years. Since its inception nearly a decade ago, Amigos and Friends has been helping the Charleston community by teaching English to local language minorities. In the title “Amigos and Friends,” the “amigos” are...
Effingham Radio
Teen Charged With Making Threat Against Pana High School
A 16-year-old Pana High School student is accused of making a threat against the school. Police say they learned about the threat made in a Snapchat post yesterday morning. Less than an hour later, the teenage suspect was arrested and later charged with Disorderly Conduct. The case remains under investigation.
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
newschannel20.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect still at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. McClelland was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he...
