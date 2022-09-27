ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

‘Nothing to hang their heads about’

Kingfisher High School took sixth place at this year’s Class 4A state cheerleading competition. Judges awarded KHS 242.4 points out of a possible 300 after their routine Saturday at Union High School in Tulsa. “It wasn’t the finish we wanted, but they did a great routine,” said KHS cheer...
KINGFISHER, OK

