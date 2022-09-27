ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Shulman talks new Miranda Lambert residency in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Man about town Michael Shulman has his eye on a new residency featuring a major country star. He joined us to talk about Miranda Lambert's show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. He also previewed the charity gala, Communities In Schools of Nevada presents TODAY...
Maroon 5 announces new residency at Park MGM on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting the moves like Jagger. Maroon 5 has announced it will headline a new residency at Park MGM starting next spring. "M5LV The Residency" is described as being custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience inside the 5,200-seat venue.
