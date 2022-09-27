Read full article on original website
cwlasvegas.com
'A Beautiful Day' lends help for current and aged out foster kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "A Beautiful Day" was established with the mission of raising awareness for programs and services that help current and "aged out" foster kids. Emanuel Green joined us to talk about his foster story and to share more information.
cwlasvegas.com
Michael Shulman talks new Miranda Lambert residency in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Man about town Michael Shulman has his eye on a new residency featuring a major country star. He joined us to talk about Miranda Lambert's show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. He also previewed the charity gala, Communities In Schools of Nevada presents TODAY...
cwlasvegas.com
Maroon 5 announces new residency at Park MGM on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting the moves like Jagger. Maroon 5 has announced it will headline a new residency at Park MGM starting next spring. "M5LV The Residency" is described as being custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience inside the 5,200-seat venue.
