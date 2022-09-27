LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting the moves like Jagger. Maroon 5 has announced it will headline a new residency at Park MGM starting next spring. "M5LV The Residency" is described as being custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience inside the 5,200-seat venue.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO