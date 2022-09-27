Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Lucky Club Hotel and Casino rebrands, tailors to Latino community
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Lucky Club Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas is shutting down for a historic revamp and rebrand. This is all in an effort to make it a more Latino-based casino and owners say it would be a first in the country. The hotel...
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
City of Las Vegas loses third case in battle over Badlands
The City of Las Vegas struck out in court for the third time today, taking yet another hit in the ongoing battle over the defunct Badlands golf course.
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
antiMUSIC
Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency
(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
nypressnews.com
These old boots became part of a very big story at the Las Vegas music festival shooting
Watch the new Paramount+ docu-series “11 Minutes” — a story of humanity and survival, told through emotional firsthand accounts and never-before-seen footage of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Streaming Sept. 27 only on Paramount+. Five years ago, my life changed forever. And when it...
cwlasvegas.com
'A Beautiful Day' lends help for current and aged out foster kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "A Beautiful Day" was established with the mission of raising awareness for programs and services that help current and "aged out" foster kids. Emanuel Green joined us to talk about his foster story and to share more information.
Fox5 KVVU
Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
cohaitungchi.com
12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble
I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
cwlasvegas.com
Maroon 5 announces new residency at Park MGM on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting the moves like Jagger. Maroon 5 has announced it will headline a new residency at Park MGM starting next spring. "M5LV The Residency" is described as being custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience inside the 5,200-seat venue.
nevadacurrent.com
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
‘Oasis’ strategy: Landscaping that cools and saves water, DRI study shows
A study released by the Desert Research Institute suggests that there's a middle-ground to water savings that could influence landscaping decisions in Las Vegas and other desert communities.
The Animal Foundation asks Las Vegas community to foster pets
The Animal Foundation put out a call for Las Vegans to foster animals to free up space after capacity reached a "critical point." This comes amid increased scrutiny over how the shelter is run.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
Las Vegas police responds to 6 overdoses in 36 hours
Las Vegas police stated in a Tweet that in the past 36 hours officers have responded to six deadly overdoses.
