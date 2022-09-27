ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
antiMUSIC

Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
cohaitungchi.com

12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble

I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
cwlasvegas.com

Maroon 5 announces new residency at Park MGM on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting the moves like Jagger. Maroon 5 has announced it will headline a new residency at Park MGM starting next spring. "M5LV The Residency" is described as being custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience inside the 5,200-seat venue.
nevadacurrent.com

Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser

Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces October Events

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
