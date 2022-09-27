It was just shy of a year ago when Kansas coach Lance Leipold fully recognized the significant undertaking that lied before him. The Jayhawks had taken their lumps earlier in Leipold's first season and headed north to Iowa State hoping to demonstrate some level of progress. Instead, they found themselves down 38 points at halftime and limped to a woeful 59-7 defeat, their latest drubbing in a decade full of them.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO