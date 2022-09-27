ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's College Gameday coming to Kansas for Week 6 showdown between KU and TCU

After two weeks of clamoring for college football’s biggest pregame show to come to Lawrence, the University of Kansas finally made the cut on Saturday night. Next week, when the 5-0 Jayhawks take on 4-0 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence to feature the Kansas football program for the first time in program history.
