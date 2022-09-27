Read full article on original website
ESPN's College Gameday coming to Kansas for Week 6 showdown between KU and TCU
After two weeks of clamoring for college football’s biggest pregame show to come to Lawrence, the University of Kansas finally made the cut on Saturday night. Next week, when the 5-0 Jayhawks take on 4-0 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence to feature the Kansas football program for the first time in program history.
Notebook: Kansas' Daniel Hishaw Jr. leaves Iowa State win late with injury
Redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. was taken by ambulance to the hospital after he left Kansas' 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday in the fourth quarter with an apparent right leg injury. Hishaw, who ran eight times for 28 yards and a first-quarter touchdown, was fighting to...
Matt Tait: There's plenty to celebrate about Kansas football these days and Saturday was another doozy
Talk to anyone in a Kansas uniform and they’ll tell you Saturday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State that moved the Jayhawks to 5-0 on the season was anything but comfortable. There was talk from a number of different players about stress, gray hairs, regrets and aches and pains.
Kansas coach Lance Leipold said several factors played a role in KU's conversative approach in win vs. Iowa State
While the goal certainly was not to stall his team’s explosive offense, Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Saturday that the Jayhawks’ conservative approach in the 14-11 win over Iowa State was by design. “We played a little more probably on the conservative side and played a little...
ESPN's College Gameday feature on Kansas football
ESPN's College Gameday did not come to Lawrence to host their hit college football preview show this week, but they did send a crew to campus to do a feature on the 4-0 Jayhawks. Longtime ESPN personality Gene Wojciechowski sat down with more than a dozen people connected to the...
5 and Oh My: Kansas survives late scare, hangs on to beat Iowa State 14-11
Iowa State's Jace Gilbert missed a 37-yard field goal attempt with 32 seconds remaining, allowing Kansas to hang on and win 14-11 to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2009. Behind a series of defensive stops, the Jayhawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the second...
Week 5 preview: Kansas has chance to measure progress, growth vs. Iowa State
It was just shy of a year ago when Kansas coach Lance Leipold fully recognized the significant undertaking that lied before him. The Jayhawks had taken their lumps earlier in Leipold's first season and headed north to Iowa State hoping to demonstrate some level of progress. Instead, they found themselves down 38 points at halftime and limped to a woeful 59-7 defeat, their latest drubbing in a decade full of them.
In Jalon Daniels, KU has a quarterback again and it's not just his play that illustrates that
So, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was on SportsCenter the other night, talking about his game, the Jayhawks’ 4-0 start and all things Kansas football. My how fast things can change. I’ve been doing this long enough to remember a time when former Kansas quarterback Todd Reesing used to come...
KU men’s basketball reveals new uniforms on Twitter
The Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball program revealed new uniforms for the 2022-23 season on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Kansas Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Kansas Jayhawks. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: G Bobby Pettiford Jr., G Joseph Yesufu, G Christian Braun, G Dajuan Harris...
KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Area high school cancels Friday night football game
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe. In a statement to parents, the school said: “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole […]
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Kansas man dies in crash at Missouri motorsports park
A Kansas man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle at a motorsports park in Merwin, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
State official reports police shooting downtown
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
