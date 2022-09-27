ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom

Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
ORLANDO, FL
Garden design: The magic of juxtaposition

The tools you can use to take your garden to the next level. Have you ever visited a garden in which everything was coordinated and well tended, yet left you feeling rather flat, underwhelmed and unengaged? Worse yet, perhaps your own garden reads this way. Maybe everything matches, like a suite of furniture purchased from a big-box store in a single afternoon. Perhaps it’s time to shake things up by introducing some thoughtful juxtaposition, which can be viewed as eclecticism with a strong common thread.
GARDENING

