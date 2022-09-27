Read full article on original website
Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr.
Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr. was born on January 14, 1940 in Fayette County, TN to Jessie Pepper and Martha Phillips. He passed away on September 23, 2022 in Midwest City. A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Pepper will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville.
LIFELINE Mobile Blood Drives – October 2022
LIFELINE Blood Services’ Mobile Blood Drives for October 2022. Jackson’s Int’l Food & Art Festival (10/1/2022 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM) First United Methodist Church – Lexington (10/3/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Crockett Co. Courthouse (10/2/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Selmer...
Thelma Hennings Givens
Services for Mrs. Thelma Hennings Givens, age 90 of Denmark, Tennessee will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She...
Local university hosts a special walk event
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local university hosts walk for Alzheimer’s. Union University held a walk event today to help fund and fight Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event started at 10:00 a.m. with many people eager to show their support to end this terrible disease. The walk...
20th annual KJ100 bike tour returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts bike ride event. Known as the Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour +5K, the up to 100-mile bicycle ride, serves as a fundraiser for the JSCC foundation, raising money for student financial assistance. The bicycle tour began at 8:00 a.m. with many riders in...
Nonprofit providing free dental services in Henderson this weekend
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One student at Freed-Hardeman University helped organize free dental health through a well known nonprofit, after previously interning for them. Remote Area Medical (RAM) came to Henderson and provided free dental services, starting early Friday morning. Some patients got to the location starting at 7 p.m....
Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
Redemption Road hosts annual Martini Party fundraiser at Hub City Brewing
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to saddle up and throw on your cowboy boots for an annual fundraiser. Redemption Road Rescue held its 8th Make It Shake It Martini Party. The event took place at Hub City Brewing and this year’s theme was western!. This is one...
Local utility companies assisting with power restoration in FL following Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of Jackson Energy Authority were sent to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Wednesday, a crew of six linemen and four trucks were headed to Florida to help. It’s unknown how long they’ll be there, because the time will depend on the damage. They’ll...
Jackson Christian students raise impressive food donation for those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian School is cheering at a new level as they announced the amount of cans they were able to raise to donate to RIFA, a local nonprofit that helps people who are hungry and in need. Shaun powers, Assistant Director of RIFA, tells of the...
CAPTURED | Crime Stoppers 09-28-22
If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free. Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson. For more crime-related news, click here.
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
6th Annual Jacob Barker Music Festival underway in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual music festival kicks off in the Hub City. The 6th Annual Jacob Barker Music Festival is being held Friday and Saturday. This event will feature 20 different bands that will play at The Amp in downtown Jackson. Along with the bands, there will be...
Dyersburg’s DOT Foods to donate $20k worth of food to local pantries
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A national company is hosting a kick-off celebration for thousands of dollars worth of food being donated to local pantries. DOT Foods‘ distribution center in Dyersburg is diversifying $20,000 worth of products through their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. Local recipients include the Dyersburg Christian Center, Salvation Army...
Local Red Cross, Salvation Army volunteers join hurricane relief efforts
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local volunteers of major nonprofits are getting involved in the relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. These organizations include the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army. David Hicks, the Executive Director for the Midwest TN Chapter of the American Red Cross, gives some insight on our...
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
Rifa hosts 17th annual Canstruction fundraiser
JACKSON, Tenn.– Regional Interfaith Association, also known as RIFA, held its 17th annual Canstruction fundraiser Thursday. “Teams have participated and they built out structures on Tuesday, there were judges on Wednesday, and tonight is our big awards night. We’ll reveal to the community who has the best of show, who has built the best structure,” says assistant director of RIFA, Shaun Powers.
Cultural festival returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The International Food and Art Festival returns to the Hub city. Today, Jackson hosted the International Food and Art Festival with a large number of the community in attendance. Many individuals showed up supporting their culture and heritage. The festival went on today from 10:00 a.m....
Senior Carnival at The Lift connects community to health resources
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lift Wellness Center held their annual Senior Carnival Thursday. The Senior Carnival is a wellness event that invites vendors to come to the lift and set up booths. Senior citizens were invited to come tour these booths, play games, get educated about their healthcare, and...
Camp offers fine art skills to local kids
JACKSON, Tenn. –Two local organizations team up to teach the arts. According to social media posts from Jackson Recreation and Parks and The Ned, the two have teamed up to offer a fun program for youth in Jackson. Pine Arts Camp will take place in various parks around the...
