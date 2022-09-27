The 2022 Pumpkin Walk, presented by the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Erie County, will be held Friday, Sept. 30th & Saturday, Oct.1st from 5:30-9:30 at Waldameer, 220 Peninsula Drive (Water Park entrance. Parking lot is well lit) The cost is 4 for ages 3 & up cash only. The Merry-Go-Round is available for an additional charge at the Scrambler Kiosk. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be hundreds of illuminated pumpkins, youth activities and educational presentations. Most of walk is handicapped accessible Bring a flashlight and dress for an outdoor walk. Please, no pets except for service animals. For questions, contact Lisa Rand, Master Gardener Coordinator, at 814-825-0900.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO