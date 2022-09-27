Read full article on original website
Trails & Tails 5K Run
Join the Erie Humane Society for the Trails & Tails 5K Run! October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Lace up your shoes and leash up your pup as we raise money for the Humane Society & SafeNet's joint program, Haven 2 Home. Details: Saturday, October 1st, 2022 Times: Registration/check-in begins, 8:00 AM 5K race begins at 9:00 AM 1 mile fun run begins at 9:15 AM Cost: 5K Race $25 with t-shirt $20 run only 1 Mile Fun Run $15 with t-shirt $10 run only Packet Pickup will be at the Erie Humane Society on September 30th. Pick up time will be released as event planning progresses.
2022 Pumpkin Walk
The 2022 Pumpkin Walk, presented by the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Erie County, will be held Friday, Sept. 30th & Saturday, Oct.1st from 5:30-9:30 at Waldameer, 220 Peninsula Drive (Water Park entrance. Parking lot is well lit) The cost is 4 for ages 3 & up cash only. The Merry-Go-Round is available for an additional charge at the Scrambler Kiosk. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be hundreds of illuminated pumpkins, youth activities and educational presentations. Most of walk is handicapped accessible Bring a flashlight and dress for an outdoor walk. Please, no pets except for service animals. For questions, contact Lisa Rand, Master Gardener Coordinator, at 814-825-0900.
