KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
MedicalXpress
Caring for those who care: Support needed for workers in nursing homes
Caregivers are particularly important during a public health crisis. Now, researchers from Japan have found that caregivers working in nursing homes experienced high levels of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed...
MedicalXpress
Seven healthy lifestyle habits may reduce dementia risk for people with diabetes
A combination of seven healthy lifestyle habits including sleeping seven to nine hours daily, exercising regularly and having frequent social contact was associated with a lower risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Type...
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
msn.com
The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness
Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
Psych Centra
Can Hypnotherapy Help with Trauma?
Hypnotherapy induces a state of deep relaxation, which may be useful for healing from trauma. Trauma is a universal human experience. A traumatic event may involve anything from interpersonal abuse to a natural disaster to the sudden death of a loved one. When people struggle to process traumatic events or...
MedicalXpress
Health care workers up to 3.3 times more likely to have experienced burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic
Health care professionals working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are up to 3.3 times more likely to be burned out compared to non-health care professionals, despite the rates of mental health issues being similar, according to new research led by Queen Mary University of London. The researchers behind the study...
MedicalXpress
Effects of stress and coping strategies regarding COVID also depend on pre-pandemic state of brain networks
The COVID-19 pandemic generated a unique scenario to analyze the psychological impact of global and extreme situations on the population. Now, a study reveals the importance of the configuration of individual brain networks—before the COVID-19 outbreak—in people's ability of managing the impact of stress and coping strategies regarding the pandemic.
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
News-Medical.net
Collaborative, home-based palliative care may improve end-of-life outcomes for people with chronic heart failure
Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative, home-based palliative care were less likely to die in hospital and more likely to die at home than people who received usual care, according to new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220784. In Ontario between 2010 and 2015, 75% of...
studyfinds.org
Foot massages may be the best medicine for women going through menopause
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Giving a foot massage to a woman in menopause can improve her sleep quality and reduce some of the most persistent symptoms. A new study suggests that a foot massage can help postmenopausal women reduce sleep disruption, anxiety, and insomnia. A dramatic reduction in estrogen during the menopause transition can cause numerous physical and mental health issues including fatigue, hot flashes, and sleep deprivation. Recent research from the Cleveland-based North American Menopause Society (NAMS) finds that a foot massage during menopause can increase a woman’s average daily sleep duration by as much as one hour each day.
Mental health policies for drug users not being followed in Scotland, say experts
Scotland’s health services are failing to tackle a mental health crisis affecting thousands of people with drug or alcohol problems because the right policies are not being followed, an expert body has found. The Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland, a statutory body founded to protect the human rights of...
verywellhealth.com
Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
psychreg.org
Foot Massage Effective in Improving Sleep Quality and Anxiety in Postmenopausal Women
The therapeutic benefits of massage have long been recognised. A new study suggests that foot massage, in particular, can help minimise a number of common menopause symptoms, including sleep disruption, effectively extending sleep duration by an average of an hour per day. Study results are published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
ajmc.com
Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?
Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
healio.com
Speaker: Grief can rewire the brain, but healthy habits restore connections, aid healing
LAS VEGAS— Grief, and particularly prolonged grief, can rewire the brain, but engaging in therapy, healthy habits and support systems can restore connections and aid the healing process, according to a speaker at BRAINWeek 2022. “Grief therapy can be conceptualized as active work instead of passive work,” Michael R....
ADDitude
ADHD Awareness Requires Comorbidity Awareness: ADDitude on Anxiety, Depression, LDs, and Beyond
Of adults with ADHD, 72 percent have anxiety, and 70 percent report depression, according to a recent ADDitude survey of 1,500 readers. These are the two most common comorbid conditions diagnosed alongside ADHD. Also topping the list: sleep disorders, eating disorders, learning differences, and autism spectrum disorder, all of which also impact children with ADHD.
neurologylive.com
Overcoming Difficulties in the Care Paradigm for Insomnia: Ashgan Elshinawy, DO
The pulmonologist at Penn Medicine provided commentary on the pressing issues clinicians continue to face when treating patients with insomnia. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. "This drug, even though it works for so many of my patients, may not work for you, so don’t get frustrated—there are other medications we can try. It’s their impatience, their eagerness, their anxiety [which drives that frustration].”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Chronic Pain In Pets Part 2: Physical And Psychological Treatment
A diagnosis of chronic pain may sound scary to anyone. Fortunately, many treatment options are available to ease and improve the symptoms of chronic pain in pets. Dr. Daniel Eckman, a staff veterinarian at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, says that because every pet is unique, finding the right treatment can be a process.
